Investing across marine infrastructure, waterfront tourism and inland logistics to tap India’s estimated USD 250–350 billion opportunities

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India

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• Partnership integrates Japanese engineering in low-emission vessels, automated ports and precision logistics to cut operational friction and deliver over 30–40% cost savings versus road freight.

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• India’s spiritual tourism sector is projected to reach approximately USD 59 billion by 2028, with the potential to support more than 100 million jobs by 2030 (KPMG), making the partnership timely.

• India’s travel and tourism sector is a major growth engine, with a significant contribution to India’s GDP at INR 21.15 trillion (Approx. USD 252 billion) in 2024, potentially rising to INR 43.25 trillion (Approx. USD 515 billion) by 2034 and supporting nearly 63 million jobs (WTTC).

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Ideas N Journey (InJ) Fund, an independent India-Japan private investment platform, and ECHT Ventures, a diversified growth-focused enterprise, have signed an MoU to structure, fund and develop commercial assets under India’s emerging Riverine Economy framework. The platform targets up to USD 100 million in project deployment over the next two to three years, with subsequent phases expected to be developed through PPP models with state governments, port authorities and private stakeholders across key National Waterway corridors.

As the first step, InJ commits an initial USD 5 million seed equity investment into ECHT’s consumer-facing waterfront project portfolio, creating a proof-of-concept for the broader Riverine Economy platform. Combining Japanese smart port and vessel technology with ECHT’s local execution, the InJ-ECHT platform will build infrastructure to help meet the national ambition of increasing inland freight movement from 2% to 5%.

Sharing his views on the partnership, Yoshiaki UNO, Investor in InJ Corporation, commented: “India’s untapped potential in sectors such as waterways represents a significant, largely untapped economic opportunity spanning mobility, tourism, logistics and waterfront development. We are starting with small steps to demonstrate how Japanese technology, engineering and project execution, along with reliable local partners, can help unlock Indian opportunities while building local capability. Our ambition is to create interesting opportunities and scalable infrastructure by combining Japan’s capital, rigour, and technological expertise with India’s scale and entrepreneurial energy, turning the India-Japan partnership into tangible economic value, to build large companies of the future.”

Anil Kankaria, Chairman, ECHT Conglomerate Pvt Ltd, added: "Scaling a sustainable riverine economy requires combining advanced marine technology, resilient waterfront engineering, and strict operational discipline. Partnering with InJ allows us to embed Japan’s benchmark engineering standards into our local manufacturing and project execution framework. Having already distributed Kawasaki engines, we aim to expand our portfolio with further technological possibilities in commercial vessel and leisure boating. Our goal is to deploy durable, asset-backed infrastructure that optimises logistics costs, reduces transit friction, and delivers long-term economic value to state governments and investors alike."

“The Riverine Economy represents an underdeveloped but significant opportunity for India, where investment in water-based infrastructure can create value across mobility, tourism, recreation, hospitality and logistics. India’s waterways are not simply a tourism opportunity, but an underdeveloped economic asset that can support new infrastructure, mobility, destinations and businesses,” said Dheeraj Rathi, Partner and Investor in India.

InJ will leverage ECHT’s existing project pipeline and capabilities across vessel design, waterfront infrastructure and destination management, including Entartica parks, NRDA in Raipur, Sabarmati and Gangrel projects. This provides a ready platform to deploy Japanese technology and expertise across ongoing and future projects, supported by ECHT’s manufacturing JV ecosystem in Kochi. Together, InJ and ECHT aim to build scalable, technology-enabled waterway infrastructure.

Sources

https://ycp.com/insights/whitepaper/india-logistics-industry

https://assets.kpmg.com/content/dam/kpmgsites/in/pdf/2025/08/faith-and-flow-navigating-crowds-in-indias-sacred-spaces.pdf

https://wttc.org/news/indias-travel-and-tourism-sector-shows-strong-recovery-with-domestic-tourism-leading-the-way

https:ansad.in/getFile/rsnew/Committee_site/Committee_File/ReportFile/20/193/358_2023_9_11.pdf?source=rajyasabha

About ECHT

With a rich history dating back to 1948, ECHT Ventures is a diversified conglomerate operating across six key verticals: Marine, Parks, Resorts, Real Estate, Mall Development, and Tea Plantations. From our origins as pioneers in the tea industry, we have evolved into a multifaceted organisation, catalysing transformative growth across sectors and setting new benchmarks of excellence.

About InJ Corporation

InJ Corporation is an independent India-Japan private investment platform focused on identifying and developing commercially viable opportunities across emerging sectors in India. InJ brings together capital, global technology and strategic partnerships to support scalable projects with long-term economic value. Its current focus includes waterfront infrastructure, the Riverine Economy and advanced manufacturing, with an ambition to deploy up to USD 100 million across India over the next two to three years.

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