"Inka Product Hi Hero Hai": Actor Pratik Gandhi Calls Oben Electric a 'Superhit in the Making' on Zee TV Ideabaaz

New Delhi [India], January 16: Popular actor and Zee TV Ideabaaz host Pratik Gandhi praises India's fast-growing electric motorcycle brand Oben Electric, calling it a standout product driven by conviction, passion and performance, as the company was featured as the first-ever success story on Zee TV's startup reality show Ideabaaz.

Appearing on the show, Pratik Gandhi expressed genuine admiration for Oben Electric's motorcycle, Rorr EZ Sigma, noting that the product immediately stood out for its design, performance and exceptionally smooth ride, reflecting the founders' deep belief in what they are building.

"Bike looks amazing, and I'm really proud that it's a Made-in-India electric bike for the world. Itni smooth hai, sach mein performance se hi Rorr karegi yeh bike. Superb product," Pratik said on the show.

Drawing a powerful cinematic parallel, Pratik added, "Inka product hi hero hai. Jaise hero, superhit films banata hai, waise hi main aasha karta hoon ki aapka yeh product bhi bahut saari superhit kahaniyan banaye."

Ideabaaz, which brings together entrepreneurs, investors and changemakers, marked a milestone by showcasing Oben Electric as its first success story, highlighting the journey of a homegrown EV brand that has cracked one of the world's most complex and competitive categories, that is automotive.

For Pratik Gandhi, Ideabaaz extends his role beyond cinema into that of a storyteller of real-life ambition. By engaging closely with founders and understanding their risks, setbacks, and breakthroughs, he brings forward stories through the Ideabaaz platform where the heroes are not fictional characters, but entrepreneurs building India's future with innovation, resilience, and belief.

Oben Electric, with its sharp focus on innovation, founder-led vision and a product-first approach, emerged as a natural fit for this narrative. On Ideabaaz, the brand stood out not just as an EV company, but as a new-age Indian success story, where innovation takes centre stage, belief drives the journey, and the product becomes the true hero.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)