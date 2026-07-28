Innefu Labs Pushes the Frontier of Sovereign AI for National Security with I3C-IIT Jammu Research Alliance

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New Delhi [India], July 28: Innefu Labs Limited, India's pioneering Sovereign AI-native Company for National Security, has entered into a strategic MoU with the Institute Incubation & Innovation Council (I3C) of IIT Jammu, an Institute of National Importance. The collaboration extends Innefu's research frontier across some of the most sensitive domains in applied AI for National Security, from Intelligence Fusion to Drone Forensics to zero-trust systems architecture, reinforcing its position as the country's foremost builder of AI capability for National Security Agencies.

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The partnership arrives at a pivotal moment for India's technology sovereignty ambitions. As global powers race to indigenize their most sensitive AI capabilities rather than depend on foreign platforms, this collaboration signals a deliberate move to build that capability at home, anchoring cutting-edge research inside Indian institutions and translating it into deployable, mission-ready systems for the country's Defence, Intelligence, and Law Enforcement establishments.

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A Research Agenda Built for the AI-Native Era

The scope of collaboration spans a deliberately ambitious set of technical domains: Intelligence Fusion AI-based algorithms and applications, Secure System Design and Zero-Trust Architectures, Identity and Key Management Systems, AI-based Cyber Forensics, Drone Forensics, and Open Source Intelligence analysis, including deep and dark web environments. Each of these represents a capability area where India's security establishment has historically leaned on fragmented or externally-sourced tooling. This MoU is a step toward changing that, with Innefu setting the technical direction.

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"India's national security establishment cannot afford to build its future on borrowed infrastructure," said Tarun Wig, Co-Founder and CEO, Innefu Labs. "This collaboration with I3C-IIT Jammu is about doing the hard, foundational research, in intelligence fusion, in zero-trust systems, in drone and cyber forensics, inside Indian institutions, with Indian talent, for Indian security needs. We are not interested in incremental improvements to existing tools. We are building the next generation of sovereign AI capability from first principles, and partnerships like this one are how that gets done."

Why This Matters Now

Drone forensics and OSINT-driven intelligence fusion sit at the leading edge of applied AI research globally, with direct relevance to counter-terrorism, border security, and law enforcement operations. Few Indian companies have the combination of applied R&D depth and operational deployment experience with government and defence clients that Innefu brings to a collaboration of this kind, and few academic institutions carry the research rigor and national mandate that IIT Jammu, as an Institute of National Importance through I3C-IIT Jammu, offers as a partner.

By formalizing this collaboration, Innefu Labs continues to position itself as a builder of the underlying research and technology base that India's security apparatus will depend on in the years ahead, a distinction that matters as the country moves deeper into what industry observers are increasingly calling the AI-native era of National Security.

About Innefu Labs

Founded in 2010, Innefu is an AI driven company in the field of National and Cyber Security. The company was started with a clear focus to carry out high Tech R&D which fuels innovation and leads to products which can capture the global market and be the cornerstone of the economy of the country. Innefu Labs is a Sovereign Artificial Intelligence company committed to strengthening National and Cyber Security. With more than 100+ installations across Indian Subcontinent, Middle East and South East Asia, the company is today a de-facto leader in developing and deploying AI for National and Cyber Security.

The company with its own range of products serves a diverse client base including Defence and Intelligence organizations, Law Enforcement Agencies, Financial Intelligence Units, BFSI as well as top Fortune 500 companies. Having worked with some of the most sensitive organizations the company has a deep understanding of handling sensitive and critical installations.

For more information, visit www.innefu.com.

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