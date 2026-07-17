Innovation and IP documentation key for Indian auto ancillaries' successful shift to electric mobility: Haryana Govt official

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 17 (ANI): Sanjeev Chawla, Additional Development Commissioner, MSME DFO, Karnal, Government of Haryana, said that as NITI Aayog has projected that electric vehicle penetration in India is set to rise to 30 per cent by 2030, the industry must invest in innovation to capture the "massive opportunity" for the domestic automotive supply chain.

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Speaking at the EV Ancillaries and Auto Components Conclave 2026 organised by ASSOCHAM Northern Region in Gurugram, Chawla said that electric vehicle component manufacturers must innovate, document intellectual property (IP), and scale up to capture India's EV opportunity.

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He said long-term industry success relies heavily on creating proprietary technology and leveraging government support mechanisms.

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"To capture this opportunity, industry must invest in innovation, document it properly, and file for IPR and patents, for which the government offers significant grants and incentives," Chawla said.

"Wealth creation and real growth come only through innovation -- traditional manufacturing can sustain a business, but true growth demands continuous innovation, a stronger focus on quality through lean manufacturing and Industry 4.0 tools, and greater support for Indian component manufacturers so that India's EV supply chain is built at home rather than imported," he added.

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NITI Aayog has recently projected that electric vehicle penetration in India is set to rise to 30 per cent by 2030, presenting a significant shift for the domestic automotive supply chain.

Chawla said, "Electric vehicle penetration in India currently stands at around 8.5%, translating to nearly 50 lakh vehicles, and this is set to rise to 30% by 2030 -- just four years away. This represents a massive opportunity, and enterprises must ask themselves where they can fit into the value chain, whether in suspension systems, battery management systems, switches, harnesses, or BLDC motors."

The operational shift from internal combustion engines to electric powertrains alters the manufacturing landscape drastically. M K Sardana, Co-ordinator, Department of Industries and Commerce, Government of Haryana, detailed the structural changes confronting auto component manufacturers.

"A conventional fossil fuel vehicle has nearly 2,000 moving parts, while an electric vehicle has only about 18," Sardana said. "As per a NITI Aayog report, 30% of all vehicles on Indian roads will be electric by 2030 -- and 2030 is not far away, just four years from now. Enterprises connected with conventional automobiles must gear up accordingly, including on the financial side, since the battery alone accounts for nearly one-third of an EV's cost and is manufactured by very few players."

Sardana noted that Haryana actively supports the transition through structured policy frameworks, citing the Invest in Haryana 2026 umbrella policy and the existing EV policy that runs until 2027, with an exclusive MSME policy expected within a month.

Ajay Mohan Goyal, Joint Director, Department of Industries and Commerce, Government of Haryana, stated that the future of the automotive industry depends on building a competitive electric mobility ecosystem rather than just manufacturing volumes.

He noted that electric vehicles are a thrust sector under the Haryana Industrial Policy 2026, leveraging the state's existing strength of producing nearly 50 per cent of cars and 60 per cent of motorcycles in India. (ANI)

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