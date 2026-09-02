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Home / Business / Innovation, digital cooperation to take centre stage at BRICS Summit under India's Chairship

Innovation, digital cooperation to take centre stage at BRICS Summit under India's Chairship

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ANI
Updated At : 01:17 PM Sep 02, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI): India is set to put innovation, digital cooperation and inclusive technology at the centre of its BRICS agenda as it prepares to host the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12-13.

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With the leaders' summit approaching, India has used its BRICS Chairship to push cooperation in emerging technologies, artificial intelligence, digital public infrastructure, startups, scientific research and women's participation in technology and entrepreneurship.

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The summit will be held under the theme "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability", which is rooted in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Humanity First".

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This will be India's fourth time hosting the BRICS Summit, after it hosted the leaders' meetings in 2012, 2016 and 2021.

As part of its Chairship, India has highlighted its digital public infrastructure (DPI) ecosystem, including Aadhaar and the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), as examples of affordable, scalable and inclusive digital solutions.

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The focus on technology has also featured in a series of ministerial and working-group meetings held during the year. The 12th BRICS Communications Ministers' Meeting, hosted by India in August, discussed artificial intelligence, cloud technologies, digital governance and resilient communication networks.

India has also sought to strengthen innovation and entrepreneurship cooperation among BRICS countries through initiatives such as the proposed BRICS Startup Innovation Fund and BRICS Startup Innovation Network.

These initiatives are aimed at creating greater opportunities for startups, investors and innovation ecosystems across member countries.

Another proposal, the BRICS Science and Research Repository, seeks to facilitate the sharing of research capabilities and strengthen scientific cooperation among BRICS nations.

The Chairship has also given greater attention to women's participation in technology and entrepreneurship. The BRICS Women Working Group has been working towards policy cooperation on digital inclusion and women's entrepreneurship.

The BRICS Women's Startup Contest, organised through the BRICS Women's Business Alliance, is aimed at identifying and supporting women-led ventures in sectors such as sustainability, innovation and technology.

The Women in Innovation, Science and Entrepreneurship (WISE) initiative is focused on three areas -- innovation and collaboration, access to funding and policy advocacy. It seeks to address gender gaps and structural barriers that limit women's participation and leadership in STEM and entrepreneurship.

The upcoming summit is expected to provide an opportunity for BRICS leaders to discuss a common approach towards innovation in the artificial intelligence era, digital cooperation, scientific collaboration and inclusive growth.

The deliberations will take place against the backdrop of rapid technological change and evolving global challenges, with member countries expected to explore ways to leverage technology and innovation to build resilient, sustainable and inclusive economies.

Through its Chairship, India has sought to position BRICS as not only a platform for economic and geopolitical cooperation, but also as a forum for practical partnerships in emerging technologies, digital public infrastructure, startups, scientific research and inclusive innovation. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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