Innovation Hub UP Onboards Rapyder as Technical Partner

Partnership to strengthen cloud, AWS, Generative AI and Agentic AI capabilities for startups and student innovators across Uttar Pradesh Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India (NewsVoir) Rapyder Cloud Solutions (“Rapyder”), an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner and one of India’s leading AWS partners, has been onboarded by Innovation Hub UP as its Technical Partner to support startups and student innovators across Uttar Pradesh with cloud computing, Generative AI and Agentic AI enablement.

Rapyder representatives exchange the MoU with Innovation Hub UP officials at UP Startup Samvad 3.0, Lucknow, in the presence of the Hon'ble Governor of UP The MoU was exchanged at UP Startup Samvad 3.0 in the presence of the Hon’ble Governor of Uttar Pradesh, Smt. Anandiben Patel, marking a significant step towards strengthening the state’s technology-led startup and innovation ecosystem.

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As part of the collaboration, Rapyder will provide: • Cloud enablement and access to AWS Programs — helping early-stage ventures access AWS cloud infrastructure and startup credits without significant upfront investment • Technical support for Generative AI and Agentic AI proofs of concept — helping founders move from experimentation and prototypes towards production-ready AI applications • Go-to-market assistance — helping early-stage ideas progress from prototypes to market-ready ventures The partnership builds on Rapyder’s continued focus on enabling India’s startup ecosystem through cloud migration, managed cloud services and AI. By working with Innovation Hub UP, Rapyder will extend these capabilities to founders, student innovators and emerging ventures across Uttar Pradesh, helping them access the technology, expertise and resources needed to build and scale.

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“Uttar Pradesh has no shortage of ambition — what founders need is the right technology to turn that ambition into scale,” said Vamsi Krishna Yevvari, Chief Marketing Officer, Rapyder Cloud Solutions. “As Technical Partner to Innovation Hub UP, we’re putting the same cloud and Generative AI capabilities that power some of India’s fastest-growing businesses directly into the hands of the state’s next generation of builders — supporting them from the first prototype to market-ready innovation.” “Partnerships like this one are how we turn ambition into infrastructure for India’s founders,” said Gunjan Agrawal, Head – BDR, Rapyder Cloud Solutions. “Working with Innovation Hub UP gives us a direct line to the innovators and student entrepreneurs shaping Uttar Pradesh’s future. We’re committed to backing them with the AWS cloud architecture, Generative AI and Agentic AI capabilities they need to build, validate and scale.” About Rapyder Cloud Solutions Rapyder Cloud Solutions is a born-in-cloud technology company and an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner, headquartered in Bengaluru, India. Rapyder helps enterprises and startups accelerate cloud transformation through cloud migration and modernization, managed services, data and AI, DevOps and Generative AI solutions. Rapyder has delivered more than 500 cloud transformations and 132+ Generative AI proofs of concept, alongside production-ready GenAI solutions across industries.

About Innovation Hub UP Innovation Hub UP is an initiative facilitated by Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) and supported by the Government of Uttar Pradesh, focused on strengthening the state’s innovation and startup ecosystem. Operating through a Hub & Spoke model, Innovation Hub UP provides infrastructure, incubation support and ecosystem linkages for innovation centres, students, startups and incubatees across Uttar Pradesh. Its mandate includes supporting technology development, commercialization, entrepreneurship and the creation of sustainable innovation-led enterprises.

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