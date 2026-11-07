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Home / Business / Innoventic IT Solutions Expands Its Business Portfolio Across Technology, Manufacturing and Hospitality Under ‘The Chariot’ Brand

Innoventic IT Solutions Expands Its Business Portfolio Across Technology, Manufacturing and Hospitality Under ‘The Chariot’ Brand

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ANI
Updated At : 05:47 PM Nov 07, 2026 IST
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VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 7: Innoventic IT Solutions Private Limited is strengthening its presence across multiple business sectors, combining its expertise in information technology with its expanding interests in manufacturing, food services, hospitality and integrated business solutions. With a diversified portfolio of products and services, the company aims to address evolving customer requirements through innovative, customized and accessible solutions.

Established with a focus on delivering technology-driven solutions, Innoventic IT Solutions serves businesses and institutions across sectors including education, hospitality, healthcare, travel, manufacturing and wholesale. The company offers turnkey IT solutions, backed by a professionally managed team of young and experienced computer professionals, with a focus on service quality, operational efficiency and customer support.

Over time, the company has broadened its business interests beyond conventional IT services, establishing a manufacturing hub and expanding into consumer products and food and hospitality services under its brand name, ‘The Chariot’.

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Diversifying into Manufacturing and Consumer Products

Through its manufacturing hub, Innoventic IT Solutions is engaged in the production and marketing of a diverse range of electronic goods, including solar panels, solar-powered toys, adapters, cables, headphones and earbuds. The company is also involved in importing products to complement its broader product portfolio.

Its consumer product initiatives extend into bakery goods such as cakes and pastries, spices including masala tea, turmeric powder and garam masala, as well as pickles, sauces and cold-pressed oils. The company is also developing a portfolio of beauty products.

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(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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