Innovision Limited Delivers Strong FY26 Performance with Rs 25% PAT Growth, Continues Expansion Across Toll Management, Manpower & Drone Services

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New Delhi [India], June 2: Innovision Limited, an integrated infrastructure and services platform, announced its financial results for Q4 and FY26 ended March 31, 2026, reporting steady revenue growth along with improved profitability during the year.

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The Company continued to strengthen its diversified business platform spanning manpower solutions, toll management, skill development, and emerging drone-led services. During FY26, Innovision delivered healthy growth in revenue, EBITDA, and PAT, supported by operational efficiencies, improving business mix, and strong execution across key verticals.

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Company also continued to expand its strategic presence in government-linked infrastructure and service ecosystems, while building capabilities in high-growth segments such as Drone Manufacturing & Drone-as-a-Service (DAAS), aerial intelligence, and surveillance solutions through its subsidiary Aerodrone Robotics.

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Management Commentary:

Lt. Col. Randeep Hundal, Chairman & Managing Director, Innovision Limited, said, "We are pleased to conclude FY26 with a strong operational and financial performance, reflecting the strength and scalability of our integrated infrastructure services platform. During the year, total income increased to ₹986.6 crore, EBITDA grew Rs 18% to ₹61.1 crore, while PAT increased Rs 25% y-o-y to ₹36.4 crore, supported by operational efficiencies, disciplined execution, and growth across our core business verticals. Our Toll Plaza Management business continued to remain a key growth driver with 12 active NHAI toll plazas and collections. Supported by increasing toll outsourcing opportunities by NHAI and dedicated IPO proceeds towards working capital, we are strategically positioned to bid for additional projects and scale towards our long-term target of 30+ toll plazas over the medium term.

The Manpower & IFM vertical continued to provide operational scale and revenue visibility with 15,000+ personnel deployed across 23 states and 5 Union Territories. We continue to witness healthy demand driven by infrastructure expansion, outsourcing trends, and formalization across India's services ecosystem, while our expansion into higher-value IFM, payroll outsourcing, and integrated workforce solutions is expected to further strengthen growth and profitability.

Our Skill Development vertical also witnessed encouraging momentum under government-backed programs including PM Vishwakarma, PMKVY, and SANKALP, with enrolments scaling meaningfully during the year. Given the fully government-funded ecosystem and improving scale, we believe the segment offers strong long-term growth visibility and healthy margin potential.

Importantly, FY26 marked a strategic milestone as we accelerated our expansion into Drone Manufacturing & Drone-as-a-Service (DAAS), aerial intelligence, surveillance, and defence-oriented drone solutions through Aerodrone Robotics. As one of fewer than 50 DGCA-approved RPTOs in India, we believe Innovision is well-positioned within a rapidly expanding market opportunity. During the year, we strengthened our pilot training infrastructure, expanded capabilities across aerial surveys, surveillance, and infrastructure inspection, and laid the foundation for scalable recurring revenues in the DAAS ecosystem.

Looking ahead to FY27, we remain focused on scaling our toll operations, expanding manpower deployment and IFM capabilities, increasing skill development enrolments, and accelerating commercial execution in the drone segment. With strong government-linked revenue visibility, an improving business mix, and a scalable operating platform, we remain confident of achieving 50-60% CAGR over medium term and creating long-term value for stakeholders."

About Innovision Limited:

Innovision Limited is an integrated services company offering solutions across manpower outsourcing, toll management, and drone-based services.

The Company recently completed its Initial Public Offering aggregating Rs ₹3,192.5 million, comprising a mix of fresh issue and offer for sale, and is listed on BSE and NSE.

With a diversified service portfolio and strong execution capabilities, Innovision is well-positioned to capitalize on opportunities across infrastructure and technology-enabled service segments in Ind

Disclaimer

This document contains forward-looking statements, which are not historical facts and are subject to risks and uncertainties such as government actions, local developments, and technological risks. The Company is not responsible for any actions taken based on these statements and does not commit to publicly updating them to reflect future events or circumstances.

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