Innoviti Posts 35% Revenue Growth in FY25

Strong execution across all product lines led to gross margin improvement by 44%

BANGALORE, India, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Innoviti Technologies Pvt. Ltd., India's largest payments-centric retail SaaS platform for enterprise brands and their SME channel partners, today released its annual results for financial year FY24-25, announcing a 35% YoY growth and 12% improvement in EBITDA. The performance was underlined by robust demand and operational efficiencies across all three of its core product lines: innoviti unipay, innoviti genie, and innoviti link.

Innoviti unipay, India's leading revenue assurance software powers 18 of top 20 retail enterprises in the country, helping enhance revenue assurance by providing a clear, real-time view of sales, payments and bank realizations. Innoviti genie is a sales acceleration software that helps more than 4000 local mobile merchants with high agency sell more with higher margins than ever before. Innoviti link, launched in 2025, has rapidly gained acceptance to become India's highest rated payment links app. It enables more than 6000 local merchants expand their boundaries by collecting online payments from remote customers without collection anxiety.

The key highlights of the financials were:

• Operating revenue grew by 35% from Rs. 106 Cr. in FY25 to Rs. 143 Cr. FY26.

• Gross margins grew by 44% from Rs. 84 Cr. in FY25 to Rs. 121 Cr. in FY26.

• EBITDA loss (inclusive of Rs. 4 Cr. ESOP cost) reduced from -29% to -17%.

• Loss for the year (net of one-time impairment of Rs. 10 Cr) reduced from Rs. -70 Cr. to Rs. -52 Cr.

Gross margin acceleration over revenue growth underscores the strong value addition that Innoviti provides to its customers. Over 80% of all new acquisitions happen through referrals across its online and offline products. Revenue grew from existing customers by 12%, while new customers brought in 23% of revenue growth. The net take rates in innoviti unipay were maintained, while they expanded by 32 bps in innoviti genie and by 12 bps in innoviti link.

Innoviti has raised $60M till date and has adequate cash to fuel its growth journey. The company had concluded its Series E round in April 2025 led by Random Walk Solutions with participation by existing investors.

The company is targeting a growth of 40% in FY26 to achieve a revenue Rs. 200 Cr. with full year of operating profitability. Carefully crafted go-to-market and customer success strategies are being executed to acquire new revenue with continuous improvements in net take rates to drive quality growth. During FY26 the company will also be launching its UPI QR and Soundbox products as an aftermarket accessory for its existing customers. The company will also become debt free in FY26.

Quotes:

"Innoviti started a process of business transformation in 2023 that has led to significant improvements on all fronts. We are now strongly placed to execute profitably at scale, with deeper product expansion, improvements in net take rates through innovation, and entry into newer markets," said Rajeev Agrawal, MD & CEO, Innoviti.

About Innoviti Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Bangalore, India.

http://www.innoviti.com/

In a fast-moving retail world, Innoviti is using technology to harness transaction energy into a competitive edge for businesses, helping them grow faster, smarter, and with less efforts than ever before. Innoviti's payments-centric SaaS software is used by enterprise brands and their SME channel partners across online and offline payment channels, processing over Rs. 80,000 Cr. annually from across 2000 cities and over 50,000 merchants. The company processes more than 50% of all purchases happening in enterprise retailers in the food & grocery, lifestyle, and healthcare categories. Innoviti is backed by marquee investors such as Bessemer Venture Partners, FMO, Catamaran Ventures, and the Patni Family Office, India. Innoviti is the recipient of RBI's final authorization to operate as an online payment aggregator. The company has several accolades to its name including the 50 fastest growing companies in Asia award from Deloitte (won four times), Reliance Innovation Award, and the Mastercard Innovation Award. Innoviti's technology edge is visible through the 14 patents awarded, with 11 more in pipeline.

