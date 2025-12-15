Innoviti Receives ASK Private Hurun India Unicorn & Future Unicorn Award

Recognized for Excellence in SaaS-Based Payment Solutions

Advertisement

BENGALURU, India, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Innoviti Technologies, India's leading payments-centric retail SaaS platform, has been recognized by ASK Private Wealth and Hurun India as a Cheetah in their India Cheetah-Gazelle-Unicorn Index for the year 2025 for Excellence in SaaS-Based Payment Solutions.

Advertisement

Innoviti unipay is India's leading revenue assurance software powering 18 of top 20 retail enterprises in the country, futureproofing their payments roadmap while eliminating every possible revenue leakage from billing to collections. Innoviti genie is a sales acceleration software that helps more than 4000 local mobile merchants with high agency to sell more with higher margins than ever before. Innoviti link is India's highest rated payment links app with 50,000+ downloads and rated at 4.7 star on Play Store and App Store, enabling local merchants to collect online payments from remote customers without collection anxiety.

Advertisement

Innoviti achieved operating profitability in May 2025 and is adequately capitalized to fuel its growth plan. The company is now bolstering its leadership for a sustained period of profitable hyper-growth leading to an exit in near future.

About Innoviti Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Bangalore, India

Advertisement

https://www.innoviti.com

In a fast-moving retail world, Innoviti is using technology to harness transaction energy into a competitive edge for businesses, helping them grow faster, smarter, and with less efforts than ever before. Innoviti's payments-centric SaaS software is used by enterprise brands and their SME channel partners across online and offline payment channels, processing over Rs. 80,000 Cr. annually from across 2000 cities and over 20,000 merchants. The company processes more than 50% of all purchases happening in enterprise retailers in the food & grocery, lifestyle, and healthcare categories. Backed by marquee investors such as Bessemer Venture Partners, USA, FMO, Netherlands, Catamaran Ventures (Mr. Narayana Murthy's family office), India, and the Patni Family Office, India, Innoviti is the recipient of RBI's final authorization to operate as an online payment aggregator. The company has several accolades to its name including the 50 fastest growing companies in Asia award from Deloitte (won four times), Reliance Innovation Award, and the Mastercard Innovation Award. Innoviti's technology edge is visible through the 14 patents awarded, with 11 more in pipeline.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2845378/Innoviti_ASK_Private_Hurun_India_Award.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2721692/Innoviti_Logo.jpg

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)