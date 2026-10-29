Inntot Recognized as an official STMicroelectronics Authorized Partner for Software-Defined Radio Digital Radio Receiver Solutions

PRNewswire

Kochi (Kerala) [India], October 29: Inntot Technologies, a leading provider of Software-Defined Radio (SDR) and in-cabin audio technologies, today announced that it has been recognized as an official STMicroelectronics Authorized Partner. The collaboration combines STMicroelectronics' high-performance automotive radio tuners with Inntot's highly competitive and optimized SDR software IPs, offering global Automotive Tier-1 suppliers and automakers a complete, cost-effective digital radio receiver solution.

Advertisement

The combined solution enables automakers and Tier-1 suppliers to support multiple digital radio standards, including Digital Radio Mondiale (DRM), Digital Audio Broadcasting (DAB/DAB+) and China Digital Radio (CDR), within automotive infotainment systems without the need for dedicated hardware decoders.

Advertisement

As the global automotive industry shifts toward integrated cockpits and Software-Defined Vehicles (SDVs), Tier-1 suppliers face increasing pressure to lower Bill of Materials (BOM) costs while maintaining high audio performance.

By pairing STMicroelectronics' RF tuner ICs (such as the STA709/STA710 series, TDA7707/TDA7708 series) with Inntot's high performing, lightweight, low-CPU-usage SDR stacks, the solution offers several benefits:

Advertisement

- Reduced Hardware Complexity: Eliminates dedicated baseband Integrated Circuits (ICs), minimizing board space, power consumption, and thermal dissipation.

- Multi-Standard Global Coverage: Supports key broadcast standards across global regions (Europe, APAC, GCC, India, and the Americas) via software configuration.

- Faster Time-to-Market: Pre-validated middleware, hardware abstraction layers and OS abstraction layers accelerate system integration for Automotive Grade Linux (AGL), Android Automotive OS, and RTOS environments.

- Seamless Switching and Rich Data Services: Fully supports advanced features including seamless blending from analog to digital and vice-versa, alerts including emergency warning, album art/slideshows, Service and Program Information (SPI) and TPEG traffic notifications.

"Automotive radio is increasingly becoming a software-defined experience, giving automakers greater flexibility to address different standards and markets through software," said Rajith Nair, CEO of Inntot Technologies. "Our partnership with STMicroelectronics is an important step in advancing that transition and bringing scalable digital radio solutions to more vehicle platforms globally."

The joint STMicroelectronics and Inntot SDR receiver solutions supporting DRM, DAB/DAB+, CDR standards are now available for evaluation, sampling, and integration into automotive Tier-1 infotainment programs.

About Inntot

Inntot is a leading Software-Defined Radio (SDR) and In-Cabin Audio Technology company. Inntot's SDR IP portfolio supports Digital Audio Broadcasting (DAB/DAB+), Digital Radio Mondiale (DRM), China Digital Radio (CDR), HD Radio, DTS AutoStage, and RadioDNS. With SDR deployments in more than 2.6 million cars and deployment underway in 4.4 million cars, the company holds 13 granted patents in the digital radio domain. Inntot is a member of WorldDAB and its technical committee and DRM Consortium and its technical committee. Inntot is also the winner of Digital Radio Mondiale Enterprise Award 2020.

Inntot Contacts

Media: info@inntot.com

Website: www.inntot.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)