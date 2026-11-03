Inorbit Malls Unveils ‘Feels Like Inorbit’ Brand Campaign This Diwali, Celebrating Joy, Togetherness and Belonging

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 3: For over 22 years, Inorbit Malls has been part of people’s lives, bringing families together, giving friends a place to catch up and creating spaces for countless firsts, celebrations and everyday outings. From festive shopping and spontaneous plans to long meals and movie nights, these moments have become part of what makes a visit to Inorbit special. This Diwali, Inorbit Malls celebrates these connections with ‘Feels Like Inorbit’, a brand campaign built around a simple thought: the places we cherish are defined not just by what we do there, but by how they make us feel.

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Sharing his perspective, Rajneesh Mahajan, Chief Executive Officer, Inorbit Malls, said, “This has been a landmark year for Inorbit, with our portfolio growing from four to eight malls, alongside new projects and expansions in the pipeline. As we continue to grow, what stays at the heart of our journey is the people who walk through our doors. Over 22 years, our malls have been part of countless family outings, celebrations, traditions and everyday moments. ‘Feels Like Inorbit’ is a celebration of these connections and the feeling of belonging that makes a place truly special.”

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Some places become part of our lives through the memories we make in them. The laughter we share, the traditions we return to and the little moments that stay with us long after we leave. With ‘Feels Like Inorbit’, the brand celebrates the emotional connections that make a visit to Inorbit more than just a day out

Watch here - https://youtu.be/jNtcy9uW6YA

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Commenting on the campaign, Rohit Gopalani, Chief Business Officer, Inorbit Malls , said, “At Inorbit, we believe the best experiences are not just seen or heard, but felt. From the aroma of festive delicacies and the joy of discovering something new to the warmth of being with loved ones, it is the coming alive of all five senses that makes these moments special. ‘Feels Like Inorbit’ captures this emotion and what it means to truly LIVE an experience. For the first time, we are also introducing a song, giving this feeling a unique voice and a melody people can connect with.”

In an increasingly digital world, where shopping, food and entertainment are readily accessible online, the experience of stepping out remains deeply personal. People seek places where they can connect, celebrate, discover and spend time together. The campaign reflects this enduring relevance of physical spaces through storytelling that moves beyond conventional product-led communication to capture spontaneous, heartwarming moments audiences can see themselves in.

The five senses also come alive through Inorbit’s festive décor, transforming its malls into immersive Diwali experiences. From vibrant installations and striking visual elements to the sounds and fragrances of the season, the festive environment engages visitors beyond what they see, bringing together the colours, textures, flavours and shared moments that make Diwali special.

Through this campaign, Inorbit Malls builds on its legacy by celebrating not just the experiences its destinations offer, but the feelings people carry with them long after they leave.

Because when a moment feels joyful, warm, vibrant and full of life, it Feels Like Inorbit.

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