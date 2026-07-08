Inside EO South Asia Leadership Summit 2026: How 400 Entrepreneurs Came Together to Build the Future of Leadership

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New Delhi [India], July 8: Inside the Entrepreneurs' Organization South Asia Leadership Summit. Where more than 400 entrepreneurs and the leadership of 36 chapters came together to shape the future of entrepreneurial leadership across the region.

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Successful entrepreneurs are notoriously difficult to get into the same room. Their calendars are packed. Their businesses demand constant attention. Their teams rely on them. Every day away from work comes with an opportunity cost.

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So what compels more than 400 entrepreneurs from across South Asia to step away from their businesses and spend four days together?

Not fundraising.

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Not deal-making.

Not sales.

Leadership.

That was the purpose of the Entrepreneurs' Organization (EO) South Asia Leadership Summit (SALS) 2026-27, held in New Delhi, where incoming chapter boards, regional leaders, experts and EO Global leadership came together with one shared objective: to build stronger leaders who, in turn, build stronger entrepreneurial communities.

EO membership itself is reserved for entrepreneurs leading businesses that are industry benchmarks, making every conversation at SALS one between peers who understand the realities of building and sustaining businesses. Yet, titles and turnovers took a back seat to something far more valuable: curiosity & commitment.

The summit welcomed EO Global Chair Taunya Renson-Martin, Global Chair-Elect Anthony Ramirez, members of the EO Global Board, EO South Asia Regional Chair Uddhav Poddar, the Regional Council, Regional Experts, and board members representing all 36 chapters across South Asia.

The summit began before the opening session even took place. EO members across Delhi NCR opened not just their doors, but their homes, hosting Pre-SALS Dine-Arounds that welcomed leaders from across the region into intimate conversations.

Over the following days, leaders participated in thirteen specialised leadership tracks designed to strengthen every aspect of chapter leadership. A defining moment was the Trifecta experience facilitated by Sanjay Wadhwa, bringing together Forum Chairs, Membership Chairs, and Member Engagement Chairs.

The summit also celebrated excellence through awards and recognitions, honouring chapters and leaders whose contributions elevated the member experience across the region.

Throughout the summit, EO South Asia unveiled its priorities for the year ahead: Inspiring Leadership, Healthy Growth, and Tenured Member Engagement, aligned with EO Global's broader priorities.

As the summit concluded, delegates returned to their home chapters carrying more than ideas and action plans. They carried a collective responsibility to inspire leadership, strengthen communities, and create extraordinary experiences for entrepreneurs across South Asia. Because while businesses may be built within companies, entrepreneurial ecosystems are built by leaders willing to invest in one another.

And that is what truly brings 400 entrepreneurs into one room.

Taunya Renson-Martin, EO Global Chair

South Asia has always led with heart, and that is what makes this region so special. As I step into the role of EO Global Chair for 2026 to 2027, I want to encourage each of you to make the most of this moment. You have built something remarkable. A 99% retention rate does not happen by chance. It reflects the strength of your relationships, the way you show up for one another, and the communities you have created for members and their families. That foundation gives us the confidence to think bigger.

Now is the time to step forward. Explore new ideas with neighbouring chapters. Take on global leadership opportunities. Say yes to experiences that challenge you and broaden your perspective. Every step you take strengthens not only South Asia but EO as a whole.

When we talk about "Make What Matters," we are not talking about doing more. We are talking about investing in the things that leave a lasting impact. The people we mentor. The connections we build. The opportunities we create for others. I truly believe the next leader who will shape the future of EO is already part of this region. Maybe they are watching this today. My hope is that they choose to raise their hand, step forward and lead with the same generosity and courage that South Asia has always been known for.

Anthony Ramirez, EO Global Chair-Elect

Walking into the South Asia Leadership Summit, I could feel the energy straight away. Seeing nearly 400 leaders from across the region in one room was incredibly inspiring. The passion, the ideas and the sense of community here are something special. What South Asia has achieved is remarkable. A 99% retention rate speaks for itself and is something the entire EO community can learn from.

As Global Board Liaison, what excites me most is the next generation of entrepreneurs coming through this region. They are full of ambition, fresh ideas, and a willingness to lead. I look forward to seeing more of them become part of EO and experience everything this community has to offer.

Uddhav Poddar, EO South Asia Regional Chair

Hosting the 10th South Asia Leadership Summit in New Delhi has been a proud moment for all of us. It is amazing to see how far we have come. What began as a gathering of just 50 to 100 members has grown into a summit of 400 leaders representing 36 chapters. Today, it is the largest leadership summit in EO outside of GLC.

Over the past two years, we have focused on strengthening our chapters, investing in leadership development, and creating more value for our platinum members. Seeing progress come to life at this summit has been incredibly rewarding. One thing I always tell our members is that leadership is a gift. Make the most of it. Step beyond your chapter, think bigger, and take every opportunity to contribute at the regional and global level.

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Website: https://eonetwork.org

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