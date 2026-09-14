Inside SSBF: Preparing Students for the Evolving World of Banking and Financial Services

SMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 14: The Symbiosis School of Banking & Finance (SSBF), a constituent of Symbiosis International (Deemed University), continues to build on its position as one of India's few specialised management institutes focused exclusively on the Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) sector.

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Established in 2010, SSBF is UGC and AICTE-approved, with an 'A++' grade NAAC accreditation. The institute offers a flagship two-year M.B.A. (Banking & Finance), with an annual intake of 150 students, along with two international dual-degree pathways — with Aston University, UK, and Macquarie University, Australia. All three programmes are admitted through the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP).

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The M.B.A. (Banking & Finance) is a full-time residential programme at SSBF's Lavale, Pune campus, with a curriculum spanning Banking, Finance, FinTech, Risk Management, Credit Management, Audit and Compliance, Financial Analytics, AI for Banking and Finance, and Machine Learning. Students have access to Bloomberg-enabled learning, along with certifications through SSBF's partnerships with AAFM India, CFP (FPSB India), NISM, NSE Academy, CMT Association and CRISIL.

Per its Placement Report for the 2024-26 batch, SSBF achieved 100 per cent placement for eligible students, with a highest CTC of ₹24 LPA and an average CTC of ₹10.25 LPA. Over 100 recruiters participated in the 2025 placement season, including JPMorgan Chase & Co., BNY, CRISIL, IndusInd Bank, PwC, Infosys, Protiviti, Dezerv, Accenture, Northstar, SBI AMC, SBI Life, and Wipro. Roles offered to graduating students included Research Analyst, Operations Analyst, Portfolio Manager, GAC Analyst, Management Trainee, GF & BM Analyst, and Wealth Manager, among others.

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Beyond the flagship M.B.A., SSBF's dual-degree pathways offer students the opportunity for international exposure. The Aston University dual degree comprises a year at SSBF, Pune, and a year on-campus at Aston University, Birmingham, UK. The Macquarie University dual degree comprises Year 1 at SSBF, Pune, and Year 2 on-campus at Macquarie University, Sydney, Australia.

Speaking on SSBF's approach to preparing students for the sector, Dr. Neha Parashar, Director, SSBF, said, "Banking and finance are changing quickly, and our focus stays on keeping students ready for that change, through a curriculum that combines core finance with FinTech and AI, and through the placements and industry exposure that follow."

The Symbiosis School of Banking & Finance (SSBF), part of Symbiosis International (Deemed University), offers a flagship two-year M.B.A. (Banking & Finance) along with international dual-degree pathways with Aston University (UK) and Macquarie University (Australia).

To learn more about SSBF's programmes, visit

To register for SNAP 2026 and learn more about SSBF's M.B.A. Programmes:

www.snaptest.org | www.ssbf.edu.in

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