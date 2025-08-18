VMPL

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], August 18: Inside The Box (ITB), India's first 360 degree F&B growth consultancy, has launched the country's first-ever dedicated Reconciliation Software - TRACKER - a breakthrough financial tool designed to help restaurants gain full control over platform payouts, resolve aggregator discrepancies, and protect profitability with unmatched speed and clarity.

Restaurants today fulfil hundreds of orders every day through multiple food aggregator platforms. But when it comes to tracking what was promised vs. what was actually paid be it sales percentages, commissions, delivery charges, discounts, or platform fees - most restaurants still rely on manual processes. This makes reconciliation complex, time-consuming, and error-prone. The result? Lost revenue, delayed settlements, and zero visibility into what's really going on.

Advertisement

ITB's TRACKER changes that. The platform-native tool auto-ingests daily payout files from aggregator portals, matches them with internal sales data, flags mismatches in real time, and delivers detailed reporting by order, outlet, date, and deduction type reducing a six-hour weekly task to just 5 minutes or even less.

"We built Tracker to solve a silent but widespread issue we've seen across 3,000+ restaurants where revenue leaks aren't caught because reconciliation is treated like admin, not strategy. But when payout mismatches quietly drain up to 5% of topline sales, this stops being a workflow gap - it becomes a profitability crisis. Tracker puts financial control back in the hands of operators, replacing guesswork with clarity, confidence, and scale," said Arpita Sharma, Co-founder and operations strategist at ITB.

Advertisement

"For too long, F&B brands have accepted revenue leakage as a cost of doing business," said Vineet Paharia, Co-founder of ITB and lead on product development. "With this software, restaurant owners don't just get numbers - they get clarity, control, closure and profitability."

Key Features of the Reconciliation Software

* Pulls your food aggregator payout data automatically; no manual uploads

* Instantly flags missing payments or platform errors

* Get daily or weekly reports for every outlet

* Easy-to-use Software whether you're a founder or finance head

* Works from your phone or laptop, no setup needed

* Customize data for audits, financial accounting

The tool has been field-tested with over 300 restaurants during its closed beta, helping them recover significant revenue lost to unnoticed discrepancies. Our early adopters identified over 50 Lakhs in misposted adjustments within four weeks of adoption. It's not just a software, it's how the F&B industry finally takes control of revenue it's been losing for years. https://insidethebox.co.in/

TRACKER Breakdown: What It Does + What It Solves

About Inside The Box (ITB)

Founded in 2017, Inside the Box (ITB) is India's first full-stack 360 degree F&B growth engine consultancy. Built by operators and strategists, ITB partners with food and beverage brands to power their growth journey. Whether it's setting up a cloud kitchen, optimizing aggregator performance, or leveraging proprietary tech to improve profitability, ITB works inside the business not outside. With a unique blend of embedded consulting, deep category fluency, and intuitive technology, ITB helps brands become scalable, profitable, and impossible to ignore. With over 3000 restaurant partners and 75+ brands supported across 100 cities, ITB is helping shape the next chapter of India's restaurant economy - grounded in profitability, not just popularity.

*Source for 5% revenue leaks: https://qxglobalgroup.com/fa/uk/blog/how-to-fix-hidden-revenue-leaks-in-hospitality/

Media Contact:

Neha Khungar Nehakhungar@brandplai.com - 9811211335

Farheen Khan Farheenkhan@brandplai.com - 9811387465

Brandplai Communications

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)