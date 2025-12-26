Inside the Mind of a Modern Director: Dr. Saini Is Redesigning Higher Education for the AI Era

Dr. Jatinderkumar R. Saini, Director of Symbiosis Institute of Computer Studies and Research Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 26: As technology reshapes industries and job roles at an unprecedented pace, India’s higher education system is compelled to rethink the way students learn, collaborate, and prepare for digital-first careers. At the forefront of this shift is Dr. Jatinderkumar R. Saini, Director of Symbiosis Institute of Computer Studies and Research (SICSR), whose leadership blends academic depth with a forward-looking understanding of emerging technologies.

Advertisement

With over two decades in academia and expertise spanning Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Big Data, Cybersecurity, IoT, and Natural Language Processing, Dr. Saini exemplifies the evolution of academic leadership in India. Backed by 340+ research publications and 1,600+ reviews for global journals, including over 300 for ACM Transactions/IEEE Transactions, his perspective on technology-led education is grounded in rigorous research and global exposure.

Advertisement

A rank-holder during both his undergraduate and postgraduate studies and a recipient of the prestigious DAAD Fellowship (Germany), Dr. Saini’s academic foundation reflects excellence, discipline, and cross-cultural engagement. Before joining SICSR, he held various academic and leadership roles that shaped his understanding of curriculum design, student outcomes, and the need for technology-integrated education. These experiences now inform SICSR’s emphasis on data-driven learning and future-ready competencies.

Advertisement

At SICSR, Dr. Saini continues to champion the integration of emerging technologies into classrooms while strengthening interdisciplinary learning. Under his direction, the institute actively participates in global COIL (Collaborative Online International Learning) programs, connecting students with universities in the United States, Brazil, Mexico, France, Belgium, Germany, and beyond. Such collaborations strengthen SICSR’s long-standing focus on global academic exposure and hands-on, contemporary learning.

“Education today must empower students to think critically, adopt digital fluency, and adapt to evolving technologies. Our role as institutions is not just to teach but to prepare learners for careers that are continuously transforming,” says Dr. Saini.

Advertisement

In 2025, Dr. Saini recorded significant academic milestones, including over a dozen journal publications across Q1 and Q2, more than a dozen conference papers, one edited book published by Springer Nature, two international best paper awards, seven registered copyrights, and three published patents. Two doctoral scholars under his guidance were awarded PhDs during the year. His contributions were recognized with the Symbiosis Award for Excellence in Research and the Symbiosis Award for Excellence in Teaching, along with participation in a government-sponsored residential program at IIM-Nagpur.

He was also elected as a Fellow (Engineering & Technology) of the Maharashtra Academy of Sciences in 2025, an honour conferred on only four fellows in the section for the year, alongside eminent scientists from institutions such as BARC, CSIR laboratories, IIT-Bombay, and IIT-Delhi.

His approach aligns closely with India’s evolving education landscape under NEP 2020, which advocates multidisciplinary learning, flexibility, and the infusion of digital skills. Through outcome-based pedagogy, new-age curriculum development, and international partnerships, SICSR, under Dr. Saini’s leadership, continues to refine its role as a technology-centric institution preparing students for the realities of the AI era.

As Indian higher education undergoes a transformative shift, Dr. Saini’s blend of research expertise and institutional leadership offers a roadmap for integrating innovation, global relevance, and digital readiness into academic ecosystems.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)