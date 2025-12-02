Inside the Most Anticipated Music Debut of the Year: Rolling Loud India

The world's largest hip-hop festival touches down in Mumbai headlined by Karan Aujla.

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India

Rolling Loud made its much-anticipated India debut with Karan Aujla taking the stage as one of the festival’s headliners. The Punjabi pop star lit up the arena with one of the standout sets of the weekend. Guests enjoyed an elevated viewing experience and atmosphere at the Loud Club, hosted by PATRÓN EL ALTO in celebration of Aujla's milestone.

Aujla shared the stage with global heavyweights like Don Toliver, Wiz Khalifa and Swae Lee, alongside homegrown favourites Gurinder Gill and a special performance by DIVINE. Here’s a first look at some highlights and behind-the-scenes moments from the festival’s debut edition.

To View the Images, Click on the Link Below:

Karan Aujla performs at the first Rolling Loud India on Sunday, Nov 23 with PATRÓN Tequila

Karan Aujla seen posted up at the Hacienda PATRÓN Experience in VIP at Rolling Loud India

Karan Aujla performs his new album, P-POP Culture at Rolling Loud India with PATRÓN Tequila

The ultimate festival experience: Karan Aujla on stage at Rolling Loud India

An elevated and electric performance with Karan Aujla at Rolling Loud Mumbai thanks to PATRÓN EL ALTO.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)