Inside The Write House: Mansi Agrawal’s Journey From Craft To Creative Studio

10 January 2026. A journey rooted in craft, culture, and conscious creation. Some journeys begin quietly — with a feeling, a spark, a moment of connection. For Mansi Agarwal, that moment came in Jaipur, where the elegance of art and the charm of culture often whisper inspiration into everyday life. She found herself deeply moved not by printed or typed words, but by the poetry of letters drawn by hand — letters with warmth, intention, and soul.

A fascination grew into a craft, and a craft into a calling.

To refine her skill, Mansi travelled to Italy to learn under the renowned calligrapher Barbara Calzolari, an experience that shaped both her artistic foundation and her belief in the power of handwritten expression.

Friends, clients, and complete strangers soon began recognizing her distinctive style. Each stroke carried emotion; each word felt personal. Slowly, without planning for it, a brand was being born.

THE WRITE HOUSE: A BRAND BORN FROM FEELING

The Write House did not begin as a business — it began as a feeling. The feeling that a hand-created message can do what no mass-produced gift ever can: make someone feel seen.

What started with handwritten notes and bespoke calligraphy artworks soon expanded into a vibrant world where letters lived beyond paper. Pouches embroidered with names, tote bags stitched with identities, candles carrying stories — and one of the brand’s most-loved creations, engraved wine glasses.

These glasses, etched with initials, love notes, dates, and personalised messages, quickly became a signature offering. They bridged elegance with emotion, turning a simple glass into a keepsake. Whether for proposals, anniversaries, bridesmaid gifts, or intimate dinners, the engraved wine glasses became symbols of celebration — capturing the moment in a way only personalised art can.

Personalisation became the heart of the brand, and storytelling became its voice.

With time, The Write House grew into a creative partner for iconic names such as Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF), TAJ Hotels, WeTransfer, Kate Spade, and celebrated design houses — a testament to its distinctive aesthetic and craftsmanship.

A BRAND IN THE MIDDLE OF A GROWING MOVEMENT

The rise of The Write House mirrors the global boom in personalization.

The personalized gifting market is projected to reach $43 billion by 2030, growing at nearly 8% annually. Consumers today — especially millennials and Gen Z — prefer gifts that are unique, thoughtful, and emotionally resonant.

India’s Wedding Market: A Personalisation Revolution

India’s wedding industry, currently valued at ₹4.7–5 lakh crore, is the second largest in the world, expanding at 11–13% annually. With couples now prioritizing customization, storytelling, and experiential details, personalization has become central to the modern Indian wedding.

Engraved wine glasses have naturally become one of the most sought-after wedding favourites — used in welcome hampers, bridesmaid kits, couple gifts, and mehendi/bachelorette favours. They bring a sense of luxury and intimacy to celebrations, perfectly aligning with the new-age trend of meaningful gifting.

Embroidered welcome hampers, initials on décor, curated favours, monogrammed accessories — personalised touches are not just appreciated, they are expected. The Write House has become a part of this movement, helping families add meaning, identity, and emotion to their celebrations.

THE WRITE HOUSE TODAY

Today, The Write House stands as one of Jaipur’s most charming creative studios — bridging the sincerity of handwritten art with the aesthetics of contemporary design. A reminder that in a fast-paced world, there is still magic in slowing down and making something personal.

And like every meaningful story, The Write House continues to write its next chapters — one name, one gift, and one heartfelt gesture at a time.

To explore more about The Write House, visit: www.thewritehouse.co.in

