insideFPV Successfully Completes Indian Army Trials of Kamikaze Drones Under Active Jamming at 18,000 Feet, Delivers Advanced Systems to the Army

PNN

Surat (Gujarat) [India], November 4: insideFPV, a Gujarat-based defence technology company, has become the first Indian company to trial a kamikaze FPV drone under active electronic warfare at approximately 18,000 feet in Ladakh. Advik, an indigenous kamikaze FPV drone developed by insideFPV, was flown with electronic warfare (EW) systems such as Advanced Drone Defence System switched on and maintained its flight and communication link during the trials, demonstrating its anti-jamming capability. It has now been delivered to the Indian Army.

Advertisement

The trials address one of the biggest problems facing small attack drones on modern battlefields: electronic warfare. In Ukraine, both sides have lost FPV drones to communication jamming in large numbers. When a jammer disrupts the link between a drone and its operator, the ability to control the drone and complete the mission can be affected.

Advertisement

insideFPV’s answer to this problem is a communication link built in-house rather than sourced off the shelf. The company developed Advik’s RF communication switching link using its antenna rack system, combining multiple RF systems with custom-designed hardware for use in contested electromagnetic environments. The added weight and power consumption were kept low enough to avoid interference with the drone’s camera and flight electronics. According to insideFPV, the drone has maintained its control link during the active jamming trials conducted so far.

Keeping the drone light and inexpensive was a deliberate choice. Mr. Deyvant Bhardwaj, CTO, insideFPV, said, “Most people assume anti-jamming means a heavier, costlier drone. We wanted the opposite. We have been developing tactical low cost drones since 2020 when nobody took that seriously. These drones are compact, cheap enough to lose, and we haven’t seen a jammer stop it yet.”

Advertisement

Ladakh was chosen to test Advik’s communication link under jamming and harsh environmental conditions at the same time. At approximately 18,000 feet, reduced air density affects aerodynamic performance and propeller efficiency, while freezing temperatures affect battery performance, making high-altitude operations particularly demanding for small aerial platforms. Explaining the choice of location, Bhardwaj said, “If it works up there, it works anywhere on our borders.”

insideFPV’s in-house approach is one of several ways drone manufacturers worldwide are tackling jamming. US-based Neros secured an order for 6,000 FPV drones for Ukraine in 2025, following a tender that initially involved 260 companies, and its custom-built radio receivers were cited as an important factor. Other manufacturers have explored fibre-optic-controlled drones, which remove the radio link altogether but introduce physical cables that can limit operating range. For India, developing such communication systems indigenously is an important part of strengthening its defence technology ecosystem.

Beyond technical performance, the larger challenge for modern defence manufacturing is scale. Contemporary conflicts increasingly show that unmanned systems must be deployed in large numbers, which requires platforms affordable enough for high-volume production and operational use. Major General Vikash Sharma (Retd.) said, “Modern conflict is being decided by numbers as much as by technology. India needs around one lakh low-cost kamikaze drones for precision strikes, built at a scale that brings the cost per drone down. That is only possible if they are designed and produced in India, so they can be made in volume and stay ahead of the enemy’s jammers.”

About insideFPV

Founded in 2020, insideFPV Ventures Private Limited is an Indian defence technology company headquartered in Surat, Gujarat, with an office in New Delhi. The company designs and manufactures kamikaze FPV drones, loitering munitions and interceptor systems for defence applications and export markets. Its Advik platform represents the company’s work towards developing compact, cost-conscious tactical drone systems designed to operate in electronically contested environments.

Point of Contact

Kenil Khokhani

social@insidefpv.com

+91 8040138038

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)