VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 17: Ganesh Green Bharat Limited has delivered an outstanding financial performance for the half year ended September 30, 2025, demonstrating remarkable growth across all key parameters -- Revenue, Profit After Tax (PAT), and Earnings Per Share (EPS) -- compared to both September 2024 and the year ended March 31, 2025.

1. Revenue Performance

- Sep-24: ₹13,927.58 lakh

- Mar-25 (FY 2024-25): ₹32,175.93 lakh

- Sep-25: ₹34,237.93 lakh

The company recorded an exceptional year-on-year revenue growth of 146% (Sep-25 vs Sep-24), surpassing even the entire FY 2024-25 turnover within just six months(H1) of FY 2025-26.

This remarkable growth reflects strong project execution, expansion in operational capacity, and strong supply chain management, as well as the company's increasing market share in renewable & allied service and electrical Service segments.

2. Profit After Tax (PAT)

- Sep-24: ₹1,306.86 lakh

- Mar-25: ₹3,022.25 lakh

- Sep-25: ₹3,288.35 lakh

PAT has shown a 152% increase year-on-year and almost 9% growth over the full FY 2024-25 figure in just half a year, highlighting the company's operational efficiency and profitability. The significant rise is attributed to better cost optimisation, strong demand, and efficient utilisation of resources.

3. Earnings Per Share (EPS)

- Sep-24: ₹6.88

- Mar-25: ₹13.14

- Sep-25: ₹13.26 (Not Annualised)

EPS has nearly doubled year-on-year, indicating sustained profitability and enhanced shareholder value.

The consistent improvement in EPS demonstrates the company's strong earnings visibility and disciplined financial management.

4. Key Highlights

- Revenue for the half year (Sep-25) has already exceeded the previous full-year performance.

- PAT and EPS show sustained upward momentum, proving the company's scalability and profitability strength.

- The robust performance also reflects efficient working capital management, increased operational throughput, and strategic focus on green energy and infrastructure development.

- The Company continues to place strong emphasis on improving its operational cash flow and enhancing overall financial efficiency. During FY 2024-25, the Company reported a negative operating cash flow of ₹2,871.74 lakh, which improved to ₹2,589.17 lakh (Positive) in the first half of FY 2025-26.

- This progressive movement reflects the Company's focused efforts on strengthening debtor collections, optimising working capital, and ensuring better liquidity management. With ongoing measures and disciplined financial practices, the Company remains confident of further improvement in operational cash flows in the coming periods.

5. Overall Commentary

Ganesh Green Bharat Limited continues to exhibit exceptional financial strength and growth momentum.

The company's performance in September 2025 marks a new milestone, demonstrating its ability to scale operations rapidly while maintaining profitability. With its strong fundamentals, diversified portfolio, and execution capabilities, the company is well-positioned to achieve record growth and value creation in the coming years.

The Company is strategically strengthening its presence in the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) segment, which is expected to be a key driver of future growth. By expanding its EPC capabilities, the Company aims to diversify its revenue streams, enhance project execution efficiency, and capture higher profit margins through value-added integrated solutions.

This strategic focus on EPC operations is expected to contribute significantly to the Company's long-term revenue growth, profitability, and overall value creation for stakeholders.

