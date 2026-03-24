Inspira Enterprise Joins the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 24: Inspira Enterprise, a global cybersecurity services provider, today announced it has become a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), an ecosystem of software development companies and security services partners that have integrated their solutions with Microsoft Security technology to better defend their mutual customers against a world of increasing cyber threats.

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This milestone reiterates Inspira's ongoing commitment to deliver AI-enabled cybersecurity solutions, safeguarding organizations globally against the ever-evolving cyber threats and contributing to a safer digital world. Inspira's cybersecurity services integrate with the Microsoft Security product portfolio, including Microsoft Defender, Microsoft Purview, Microsoft Intune, Microsoft Entra, and Microsoft Sentinel. By working together with Microsoft through the MISA ecosystem, Inspira aims to help enterprises improve their ability to detect and respond to evolving cyber threats while enhancing security resilience at scale. Organizations can benefit from intelligent automation, real-time threat intelligence, and security operations capabilities that support faster response and improved protection across complex digital environments.

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Commenting on this milestone, Chetan Jain, Managing Director, Inspira Enterprise, said, "Joining the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association is an important step in our mission to deliver advanced AI-driven cybersecurity solutions. Being part of this ecosystem highlights our commitment to aligning our capabilities with Microsoft Security technologies to help organizations strengthen their cyber defenses and respond effectively to emerging threats. By working closely within the MISA community, we aim to empower enterprises with intelligent and scalable security capabilities that support resilient digital transformation."

"The Microsoft Intelligent Security Association has grown into a vibrant ecosystem comprised of the most reliable and trusted security vendors across the globe," said Maria Thomson, Director, Microsoft Intelligent Security Association. "Our members, like Inspira Enterprise, share Microsoft's commitment to collaboration within the cybersecurity community to improve our customers' ability to predict, detect, and respond to security threats faster."

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Established in 2018 to bring together Microsoft leaders and security vendors, MISA focuses on collaborating to combat security threats and create a safer environment for all. Its mission is to provide intelligent, industry-leading security solutions that work together to help protect organizations at the speed and scale of AI in an ever-increasing threat landscape.

Partners who are interested in learning more can visit the MISA Website: Microsoft Intelligent Security Association.

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