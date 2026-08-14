Insta360 X6 Debuts in India, Bringing Flagship 8K 360 Capture to Creators, Moto Riders, and Adventure Filmmakers

See every angle in stunning 8K - Insta360 X6 arrives in India.

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 14: Insta360, the world's best-selling 360 camera brand, today launched X6, its new flagship 8K 360 camera, in India at the brand's first offline launch event in the country, held in Juhu, Mumbai. Insta360 currently holds 71% value share (US$) of the global panoramic camera (360 camera) market, according to IDC's Worldwide Quarterly Handheld Smart Camera Tracker Report, 26Q1. The India launch follows X6 going on sale globally on August 12, arriving as Insta360 marks 10 years of innovation in 360 cameras.

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The Mumbai event marked Insta360's first on-ground activation in India and brought together close to 100 creators and media from across the country's content community.

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Guests got hands-on time with Insta360 X6 at a dedicated Demo Zone set up through the evening, where creators tried the camera's 360 capture, subject tracking, and action modes and shared their first impressions of the device. The event also gave attendees room to network with each other, with creators working across photography, videography, motorcycling, and lifestyle content present through the evening.

Brand collaborators Areesz Gandhi and Karan Raina hosted the evening. Together, they spoke to the room about how X6 fits into a creator's day-to-day work across these niches, from solo photography and lifestyle shoots to moto and adventure content, framing the camera as a single device built to cover a creator's full range of content needs.

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About the Insta360 X6 X6 is built around custom dual Sony 1/1.1" square sensors, delivering full 1-inch equivalent 360 imaging with roughly four times the light intake per frame of its predecessor. It is the first 360 camera with native in-camera Dolby Vision, paired with 10-bit color for a wider dynamic range straight out of the camera.

The camera works as three devices in one: a 360 camera shooting native 8K at 50fps for full-scene capture and reframing after the fact, a subject-tracking gimbal camera producing flat 4K footage through InstaFrame 2.0, and a single-lens action camera shooting up to 5K at 60fps or 4K at 120fps for slow motion.

On board is Insta360's PanoMind AI system, trained across more than 10,000 hours of footage. Its AI Director feature builds a highlight edit from the day's footage while the camera charges, delivering finished clips to the Insta360 app without any manual editing step.

X6 is waterproof to 20m out of the box (IP68) and to 60m with the optional Invisible Dive Case Pro, and carries 47GB of usable built-in storage. X6 works with more than 100 accessories and is compatible with the existing mounting ecosystem used by X5, X4 Air, and Ace series accessories.

X6 went on sale globally on August 12 through the Insta360 Official Store, Amazon, and select retailers, with pricing starting at US$669.99 for the Standard Bundle.

In India, X6 is available now at insta360india.com, Amazon, and Flipkart. The Standard Bundle is priced at ₹81,990, the Essentials Bundle at ₹92,990, and the Motorcycle Bundle at ₹99,990.

About Insta360 With a "Think bold" mindset, Insta360 empowers people to capture and share their lives in extraordinary ways. Recognized as a market leader and innovator, Insta360's product lineup includes the world's best-selling 360 cameras in the X Series, the thumb-sized GO Series for everyday capture, as well as an extensive range of action cameras, gimbals, webcams, and professional photography solutions. With intuitive, AI-powered software, Insta360 simplifies the creative process, allowing users to focus on storytelling without technical barriers. Insta360 is dedicated to helping a new generation of athletes, creatives, travellers, and professionals bring their ideas to life.

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