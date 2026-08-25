InstaeVisa.com Expands Human-Led Visa Assistance as Global Travel Rules Enter a New Digital Era

New Delhi, India — August 25, 2026 : Alex Tour and Travel Pvt. Ltd., the company behind InstaeVisa.com, is strengthening its human-guided visa assistance services as new digital travel authorization systems and changing immigration requirements reshape international travel in 2026.

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From electronic travel authorizations and digital arrival cards to biometric border controls, travelers are increasingly required to complete additional steps before and during international journeys. For Indian travelers in particular, keeping track of destination-specific requirements can be challenging as regulations continue to evolve.

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InstaeVisa.com is positioning its services around a simple proposition: digital convenience supported by human assistance.

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“International travel has become more digital, but that does not necessarily mean it has become simpler,” said a spokesperson for InstaeVisa.com. “Requirements can vary by nationality, destination, passport and purpose of travel, and they can change with limited notice. Our role is to help travelers understand the process, organize their documentation and submit their applications more carefully.” Global Travel Requirements Are Becoming More Digital The changing travel environment is already visible across major international destinations.

The European Union's Entry/Exit System (EES) became fully operational on April 10, 2026, introducing digital registration of covered non-EU short-stay travelers at the external borders of participating European countries.

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The EU's European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS) is expected to begin operations in the final quarter of 2026, adding another digital pre-travel requirement for eligible visa-exempt travelers.

In the United Kingdom, Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) enforcement began on February 25, 2026, requiring applicable travelers to obtain digital travel permission before traveling to the UK.

Thailand has also introduced its Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC), adding a digital pre-arrival registration requirement for foreign travelers.

For travelers, the result is a travel environment where obtaining a traditional visa may be only one part of the overall documentation process.

From Visa Information to Application Support InstaeVisa.com provides assistance with eVisa and travel-authorisation applications across multiple destinations, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Turkey, Vietnam, Cambodia, Kenya and Sri Lanka, alongside travel services for India and other destinations.

The platform's services include: • Visa and travel-authorisation application assistance • Document review and preparation guidance • Application information checks • Customer support through phone and WhatsApp • Travel planning and selected international tour packages The company emphasizes that its services are designed to assist applicants with the process rather than replace official immigration authorities.

Independent Service. Government Decisions Remain Final.

InstaeVisa.com is an independent, privately operated travel assistance platform and is not affiliated with, endorsed by or acting on behalf of any government, embassy, consulate or immigration authority.

The company does not issue visas and cannot determine whether an application will be approved.

All visa and immigration decisions remain solely with the relevant government or immigration authority. Travelers may also apply directly through official government portals.

“InstaeVisa.com does not promise approvals,” the spokesperson added. “What we provide is assistance with understanding requirements, preparing documentation and navigating the application process. The final decision always belongs to the relevant immigration authority.” Growing Demand From India's International Travel Market India's international travel ecosystem continues to expand.

According to India's Ministry of Tourism, the country recorded approximately 20.57 million International Tourist Arrivals in 2024, an increase of 8.89 percent over 2023 and 14.85 percent above 2019 levels.

As more Indian travelers explore destinations across Asia, the Middle East, Europe and Africa, the need for reliable travel-documentation support is also evolving.

InstaeVisa.com aims to serve this growing market by combining online accessibility with human assistance throughout the documentation process.

Building an International Travel Services Business InstaeVisa.com is operated by Alex Tour and Travel Pvt. Ltd., an Indian travel services company.

Alex Tour and Travel Pvt. Ltd.

CIN: U63000DL2016PTC302594 GSTIN: 07AAOCA5502G1ZT Registered Office: WZ-A-175, WZ-A-183, Second Floor, Hastsal Road, Uttam Nagar, West Delhi, Delhi – 110059, India The company also identifies IATA accreditation and D-U-N-S registration among its business credentials.

Alex Tour and Travel is additionally developing its UK presence through Alex Tour and Travel Limited, supporting the group's broader international travel-services strategy.

Looking Ahead As immigration systems continue moving toward digital processing, InstaeVisa.com plans to expand its assistance across additional destinations and travel-documentation categories.

The company's positioning remains focused on combining technology, accessibility and human support to help travelers approach international visa and travel-authorisation processes with greater clarity.

About InstaeVisa.com InstaeVisa.com is an independent visa and travel assistance platform operated by Alex Tour and Travel Pvt. Ltd. The platform provides visa application assistance, documentation guidance, application support and selected travel services for international travelers.

InstaeVisa.com does not issue visas, guarantee approvals or represent any government authority.

Website: www.instaevisa.com Email: support@instaevisa.com Phone / WhatsApp: +91 995 505 2444 Media Contact: Alex Tour and Travel Pvt. Ltd.

New Delhi, India support@instaevisa.com (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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