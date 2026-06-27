InstaeVisa Expands Global Visa Assistance Services as Demand for International Travel and Overseas Opportunities Continues to Rise

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New Delhi [India], June 27: As international travel, overseas education, skilled migration, and cross-border business continue to gain momentum, navigating visa requirements has become increasingly complex for applicants worldwide. Frequent policy updates, changing documentation requirements, and country-specific eligibility criteria have made professional guidance more valuable than ever.

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Responding to this growing demand, InstaeVisa.com, operated by Alex Tour and Travel Pvt. Ltd., today announced the expansion of its global visa assistance services, strengthening its support for individuals, students, professionals, families, and businesses planning international travel and relocation.

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The company said the expansion includes broader destination coverage, enhanced customer support, and continued investment in digital processes designed to simplify visa documentation and application assistance.

According to the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UN Tourism), international tourism reached approximately 1.4 billion international arrivals during 2024, reflecting a near-complete recovery to pre-pandemic levels. At the same time, the OECD International Migration Outlook 2025 reports that migration across OECD member countries remains above historical averages, driven by demand for skilled professionals, international students, entrepreneurs, and family reunification. Together, these trends continue to increase demand for reliable visa guidance and documentation support.

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Founded in 2016, InstaeVisa has grown from a travel-focused visa assistance provider into a platform supporting applicants across more than 100 destinations worldwide. Since its establishment, the company says it has assisted over 200,000 customers across multiple visa categories, including tourist, student, business, work, and permanent residency (PR) pathways where applicable under the respective country's regulations.

"Our customers are no longer travelling only for holidays," said Mustkim Husain, Founder of InstaeVisa. "People are pursuing higher education, international careers, business expansion, family reunification, and long-term migration opportunities. Every country has its own documentation standards and changing immigration policies. Our responsibility is to help applicants understand those requirements and prepare their applications with greater confidence."

Over the past decade, governments around the world have introduced online visa systems, biometric verification, electronic travel authorizations, and digital immigration platforms. While these initiatives have improved efficiency, they have also increased the need for applicants to understand country-specific procedures before submitting applications.

Recognizing these changes, InstaeVisa has continued investing in technology, standardized documentation workflows, and customer support systems aimed at simplifying the overall application experience. The company has also expanded its operational capacity with a team of more than 50 professionals and provides 24x7 customer support to assist applicants throughout different stages of the visa process.

As part of its latest expansion, InstaeVisa has strengthened its visa assistance services for several high-demand destinations, including Canada, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, Russia, Sri Lanka, and Myanmar, while continuing to support applications for destinations across Asia, Europe, North America, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania.

Rather than offering a one-size-fits-all approach, the company says its services are designed around destination-specific documentation requirements, helping customers understand the paperwork, eligibility conditions, and application procedures applicable to their chosen country.

Supporting Applicants Through Professional Associations

For immigration-related pathways requiring regulated advice, InstaeVisa works in association with licensed professionals in relevant jurisdictions.

For Australian migration services, the company maintains an association with a

MARA-registered Migration Consultant, enabling applicants to receive guidance aligned with Australia's regulated migration framework.

Similarly, for Canadian immigration pathways, InstaeVisa is associated with a Regulated Canadian Immigration Consultant (RCIC), providing applicants access to professional expertise for immigration programs administered under Canadian regulations.

These professional associations reflect the company's commitment to responsible customer guidance while respecting country-specific legal and regulatory frameworks.

Building Credibility Through Quality Standards

InstaeVisa operates through Alex Tour and Travel Pvt. Ltd., a company registered with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), Government of India.

The company holds several recognised business credentials, including:

- Corporate Identification Number (CIN): U63000DL2016PTC302594

- GST Registration Number: 07AAOCA5502G1ZT

- IATA Agent Code: 96224962

- D-U-N-S Number: 860365442

- ISO 9001:2015 Certification

- Certificate Number: 0625Q487026

According to the company, its ISO 9001:2015 certification reflects the implementation of internationally recognised quality management practices focused on process consistency, continual improvement, and customer satisfaction.

Its IATA Agent Code supports participation within the global travel industry, while the D-U-N-S Number provides an internationally recognised business identity commonly used by organisations worldwide for corporate verification and commercial credibility.

Expanding International Presence

In line with its long-term growth strategy, the group has also established Alex Tour and Travel Ltd. in the United Kingdom (Company Number: 17288758).

The UK company represents an important milestone in InstaeVisa's international expansion plans and is expected to support the group's future overseas operations while strengthening relationships with international partners and customers.

The company believes that maintaining an operational presence in multiple jurisdictions will enable it to better understand evolving international travel requirements and support customers seeking opportunities across global markets.

"Our vision extends beyond processing applications," Husain added. "We want to build a platform where applicants can access accurate information, structured guidance, responsive support, and a transparent process from beginning to end. Trust is built through consistency, and that's something we continue to invest in every day."

Looking Ahead

Industry experts expect international mobility to remain one of the defining trends of the coming decade. Demand for overseas education, international recruitment, remote work opportunities, tourism, and global business expansion continues to encourage governments to modernise immigration systems while introducing more digital application processes.

As these changes continue, applicants are likely to require greater access to reliable information and structured support throughout their visa journey.

To meet these evolving expectations, InstaeVisa plans to continue investing in technology, operational efficiency, customer support infrastructure, and destination-specific expertise.

The company also expects its newly established UK operations to contribute to future international growth while strengthening collaboration with overseas partners and expanding access to global visa assistance services.

With more than 200,000 customers served, support for 100+ destinations worldwide, a growing 50+ member team, 24x7 customer support, internationally recognised business credentials, and operations in both India and the United Kingdom, InstaeVisa continues to position itself as a trusted partner for individuals and businesses pursuing opportunities across international borders.

About InstaeVisa

Established in 2016, InstaeVisa.com is a visa assistance platform operated by Alex Tour and Travel Pvt. Ltd. The company provides visa documentation guidance and application support for tourist, student, business, work, and eligible permanent residency categories across 100+ destinations worldwide. Through digital processes, professional support, and customer-focused services, InstaeVisa has assisted more than 200,000 customers in pursuing international travel, education, employment, and business opportunities. The company also operates Alex Tour and Travel Ltd. in the United Kingdom as part of its long-term international expansion strategy.

Media Contact

Mustkim Husain

Founder, InstaeVisa.com

Email: support@instaevisa.com

Website: www.instaevisa.com

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