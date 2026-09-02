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New Delhi [India], September 2: India's social media landscape has reached a new peak in 2026, with the country now home to over 551 million Instagram users according to data from NapoleonCat recorded in July 2026. This accounts for approximately 37 percent of India's total population, making it the largest Instagram market in the world by a significant margin. The United States, the second largest market, has around 181 million users, less than one third of India's base.

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Alongside this growth in user numbers, a parallel trend has become visible across Indian cities and towns: the downloading of Instagram videos and Reels for offline viewing. With over 500 million social media users in India spending an average of two hours and 44 minutes per day on these platforms according to GWI data, the volume of content being consumed has created demand for offline access that Instagram's own platform does not fully address.

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The Download Gap Instagram Has Not Closed

Instagram currently does not provide a download button for videos and Reels posted by other accounts. The platform's Save feature bookmarks a post inside the app but does not create a file on the user's device. When a creator deletes a post or deactivates an account, saved bookmarks become inaccessible. Free browser-based tools like SaveFromIns have filled this gap. Users who want to save insta content to their phones copy the public link of any Instagram post, paste it into the tool, and download the file as a standard MP4 directly to their device. The process requires no application installation and no Instagram login.

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Instagram has been testing an automatic offline Reels download feature internally that would allow users to pre-load up to 50 Reels without a connection, but this had not been publicly released as of mid 2026.

Why Indian Users Are Downloading

India's mobile internet ecosystem presents a specific context for this behaviour. While data prices have dropped significantly following the entry of Jio into the market in 2016, a large share of users, particularly in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, remain on fixed monthly data allowances. Streaming the same Reel multiple times over a week consumes data each time. Downloading once on WiFi and watching offline repeatedly is a practical workaround that millions have adopted.

Content permanence is another driver. India's influencer economy has grown rapidly, with the industry forecasted to reach Rs 3,375 crore by end of 2026 according to market projections. Creators frequently update or delete older content. Users who want to retain access to specific posts, whether educational material, recipes, or motivational content, have found downloading the only reliable method.

The Tool Being Used

SaveFromIns supports all major Instagram content types including videos, Reels, Stories, photos, IGTV, and carousel posts. The tool delivers files without any watermark, unlike Instagram's native share feature which overlays platform branding on content shared externally. For an instagram video downloader without watermark that works on Android, iPhone, and desktop browsers without any installation, it represents the most accessible option currently available to Indian users.

The broader trend reflects a structural gap between what major social platforms offer for offline content and what their users in connectivity-limited markets actually need. As India's social media user base continues to grow toward projected figures of over 700 million users by 2030, that gap is likely to drive sustained demand for browser-based downloading tools.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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