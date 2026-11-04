Instant Aushdhalya Launches Nationwide Free Online OPD Initiative to Make Healthcare More Accessible

VMPL

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 4: Making healthcare guidance more accessible to people across the country, Instant Aushdhalya has announced free online OPD consultations for individuals across India. The initiative aims to encourage people to take the first step towards understanding their health concerns by connecting with a qualified Ayurvedic doctor from the comfort of their homes.

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Through this initiative, individuals can consult a doctor about various health concerns, including long-standing conditions they may have been dealing with for years. During the consultation, the doctor will review the patient's health history, examine relevant medical reports and suggest appropriate next steps. The doctor will also assess whether an Ayurvedic approach may be suitable for the individual's condition.

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Making Medical Guidance More Accessible

With busy schedules, travel constraints and consultation costs often becoming barriers to healthcare, many people tend to delay seeking medical advice. Through this nationwide initiative, Instant Aushdhalya aims to make the initial consultation process easier and more accessible.

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The objective is to give individuals an opportunity to discuss their health concerns, understand available options and receive professional medical guidance without worrying about the cost of the first consultation.

A Vision for Accessible Healthcare

Speaking about the initiative, Mr. Bajrang Sharma, Managing Director of Instant Aushdhalya Pvt. Ltd., said:

"Our vision is to make healthcare guidance more accessible to everyone. Through this initiative, we want people to consult qualified doctors without financial hesitation and make informed decisions about their health. We believe that access to medical guidance should be easier for everyone, and this initiative is a step towards that goal."

No Compulsory Medicine Purchase

What makes this initiative particularly noteworthy is that patients are not required to purchase medicines from Instant Aushdhalya to avail of the free OPD consultation.

If the doctor recommends any medication, patients are free to purchase it from a pharmacy or source of their choice. All recommendations will be based on the doctor's assessment and the individual's healthcare requirements.

The initiative places the focus on consultation and informed decision-making rather than making medicine purchases a condition for accessing medical guidance.

How to Avail the Free Online OPD

People across India can register for the complimentary initial consultation through the following channels:

- Offer: One free initial OPD consultation per person.

- Availability: Across India.

- Registration: A valid mobile number is required. Duplicate registrations may be declined.

- Consultation: Online consultation with a qualified Ayurvedic doctor.

- Medicine Purchase: Not mandatory.

- Booking: www.iaushdhalya.in

- Contact: 9992223039

The offer covers the initial consultation only. Medicines, diagnostic tests, procedures and additional consultations, if recommended, will be charged separately unless otherwise specified. Individuals experiencing a medical emergency should seek immediate medical attention.

Through this announcement, Instant Aushdhalya aims to take a step towards making professional healthcare guidance more approachable and accessible, encouraging people to prioritise their health and make informed decisions.

Because taking care of your health can start with one simple step — speaking to the right doctor.

For more information about Instant Aushdhalya, its Ayurvedic healthcare services, and available facilities, please visit the official website: https://iaushdhalya.in/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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