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New Delhi [India], July 21: Can you actually get an instant offer for your car, and if so, how long does it stay valid before you have to decide? Yes, instant offers are a standard feature of most organised online selling platforms like Cars24 today, and they typically remain valid for a short, clearly stated window. This article explains exactly how these offers are generated, why they expire, and what to expect once you accept one.

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What Is an Instant Offer and How Is It Different From a Regular Quote?

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An instant offer is a firm, ready-to-accept price generated almost immediately after your vehicle goes through a physical inspection. It's distinct from a regular quote in one key way: a quote is often an estimate subject to further negotiation or revision, while an instant offer is designed to be final enough that you can act on it right away, no haggle or negotiations involved. The 'instant' part means the deal goes through immediately after you accept the offer, and your vehicle is taken off your hands once the amount is transferred to your account. At Cars24, the entire process can be closed within 24 hours, from inspection to payment and pickup.

Instant quotes are only possible through organised platforms. Classifieds involve negotiations, arranging for test drives for multiple prospects, and paperwork can take a long time if the buyer does not come prepared. Online platforms eliminate this. Platforms like Cars24 leverage an AI-powered pricing engine that factors in your vehicle's age, make, model, etc, while the physical inspection confirms its true condition and flaws. The price quote is instant, and there is no negotiation involved. However, the instant quote is valid for a short period of time, and once accepted, the deal goes down quickly.

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Organised used car players like Cars24 popularised this model specifically because it removes the back-and-forth that used to define car selling. Instead of waiting for interested buyers to make offers over days or weeks, you get a number within minutes and can decide immediately whether to proceed.

How Platforms Generate an Instant Offer for Your Car

Instant offers aren't random guesses. The offers are generated through a fairly structured process, even though it happens quickly from your end.

1. Data collection: You provide your car's registration number, variant, year, kilometres, and city. Some platforms also ask about ownership count and whether the car has any existing loan against it.

2. Physical Inspection: The platform arranges a physical inspection, and if you're in a city where their foothold is vast, this can happen at your home, a service these platforms offer for added convenience.

2. Market price matching: The platform cross-references this against recent actual transaction data for similar cars, not asking prices, which tend to be inflated, but what similar vehicles have genuinely sold for.

3. Adjustment for stated condition: Kilometres driven, ownership history, and city-specific demand adjust the base market price up or down.

4. Instant number generation: All of this is processed algorithmically, which is why the offer appears within minutes rather than requiring a human to manually price your car.

How Long Is an Instant Offer Valid, and Why Does It Expire?

Most instant offers remain valid for a limited window, commonly somewhere between 24 and 7 days, depending on the platform. This is because used car prices shift with market conditions, fuel prices, and demand patterns, sometimes within just a few days. An offer calculated today may no longer reflect fair market value a month from now.

There's also a practical reason tied to your own car. The offer assumes the vehicle's condition at the time of valuation. The longer the gap between getting the offer and completing the inspection, the higher the chance something changes. Additional kilometres driven, new wear, or an unreported issue, which is exactly why platforms build in an expiry.

If your offer expires before you act on it, most platforms let you simply re-run the valuation, though the new number may differ slightly from the original if market conditions have shifted in the interim.

What Happens After You Accept an Instant Offer?

Accepting an instant offer kicks off a fairly short, structured sequence. Once confirmed, payment is processed and the vehicle is handed over, often the same day, or sometimes the next. RC transfer and related documentation are also processed in the interim, ensuring the process is sealed completely, no loose ends.

The speed of the transaction is precisely the appeal of the instant-offer model for sellers who want certainty over an extended negotiation process.

Can the Final Payout Differ From the Instant Offer?

Yes, though typically only if the physical inspection reveals something that wasn't accurately captured in your initial online input. Common reasons for a revised final offer include:

- Discrepancies in kilometres driven versus what was entered online

- Undisclosed accident or repair history that affects the car's condition

- Mechanical issues not evident from the details provided remotely

- Outstanding loan amounts that differ from what was declared

If your car's actual condition matches what you described accurately, the final payout should closely match the instant quote. In cases where there are no to a few discrepancies found between the online quote and physical inspection, the instant quote arrives even quicker, enabling you to sell your car fast, and the promise of RC transfer adds convenience that is unparalleled. For sellers in serviceable areas, the vehicle pickup also occurs at your home, meaning all you have to do is hand over the keys, and the instant sale is complete.

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