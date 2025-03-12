Instapower Ltd. Showcased Cutting-Edge Lighting Solutions at Gridcon 2025 International Conference-Cum-Exhibition

VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 12: Instapower Ltd., a leader in energy-efficient lighting solutions, successfully participated in the Gridcon 2025 International Conference-Cum-Exhibition, organized by PowerGrid. The event served as a key platform for showcasing advancements in substation and transmission technologies, bringing together industry leaders, experts, and policymakers.

The grand inauguration of Gridcon 2025 by Hon'ble Power Minister Sh. Manohar Lal Khattar set the stage for innovation in the power sector, particularly in the areas of substation and transmission infrastructure.

Instapower is happy to mention that it has supplied Lighting to over 200 substations & have installed thousands of lights on Transmission Lines. The company presented its advanced range of energy-efficient lighting solutions, including:

* High-performance LED lighting for substations and transmission networks

* Facade lighting for industrial and commercial applications

* Aviation Obstruction Lights ensuring safety and compliance

* Bird Flight Diverters for transmission lines to protect avian species

* Durable lighting poles designed for power sector applications

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation, with Instapower's stall receiving an overwhelming response from industry stakeholders. The company engaged in insightful discussions and meaningful interactions, further strengthening its position as a trusted partner in the power infrastructure sector.

With each passing day at Gridcon 2025, the enthusiasm and engagement at Instapower's stall continued to grow. Visitors at the stall explored the company's innovative offerings and gained insights into the value proposition in lighting.

Instapower introduced Smart lighting which is controlled using a remote or a super smart hand held keypad. The feature of these lights are that they can be dimmed and also be tuned from 3000K to 6000K. By using these lights you can eliminate the "switches" from your rooms. These Smart Lights can be used even in the existing homes, buildings without the change in any wiring or electrical connections.

