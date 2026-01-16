Institute of Facial Aesthetic Medicine (IFAM) Redefines Medical Aesthetics Education in India

VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 16: As aesthetic and anti-aging medicine continues to grow rapidly across India, the need for structured, ethical, and clinically sound education has become more critical than ever. Addressing this demand, the Institute of Facial Aesthetic Medicine (IFAM) India has emerged as a leading medical education institution dedicated to advancing standards in facial aesthetics, clinical cosmetology, and aesthetic medicine.

Founded under the leadership of Dr. Sumit Choudhary, a facial aesthetic consultant and medical trainer with over 15 years of experience, IFAM was established with the vision of bridging the gap between theoretical knowledge and real-world clinical practice. Dr. Choudhary has worked with leading healthcare institutions including Max Healthcare, Sahara Hospital, ILAMED, and Lumenis, bringing extensive expertise in lasers, injectables, and evidence-based aesthetic medicine to IFAM's academic framework.

IFAM India has been named among the Top 3 Facial Aesthetic and Cosmetology Institutes in India by Silicone Magazine. This recognition reflects the institute's commitment to academic excellence, hands-on clinical training, and ethical practice in medical aesthetics education.

A key differentiator for IFAM India is its academic collaboration with Nirwan University, Jaipur. Through this partnership, IFAM offers UGC-recognized University programs, including the M.Sc. in Facial Aesthetics and Cosmetology. This integrated model provides students with formal university-level education alongside intensive clinical exposure--an approach that remains relatively uncommon in India's aesthetics education landscape.

IFAM offers a comprehensive range of fellowship, diploma, and certification programs in facial aesthetics, clinical cosmetology, anti-aging medicine, cosmetic gynecology, laser and energy-based therapies, and advanced aesthetic procedures such as dimple creation. These programs are designed specifically for licensed medical professionals, including MBBS doctors, dentists, gynecologists, and allied healthcare practitioners seeking to expand their clinical expertise.

The institute places strong emphasis on hands-on, patient-centric training. Learning modules combine theoretical instruction with live patient demonstrations, supervised practical sessions, and case-based discussions. Small batch sizes ensure personalized mentorship while maintaining the highest standards of patient safety and ethical care.

IFAM's faculty Expert Team at IFAM

IFAM is proud to have a highly qualified and internationally trained multidisciplinary faculty that brings a wealth of experience from various specialties in aesthetic and cosmetic medicine:

Dr. Vivek Gupta MBBS, MS, MCh Plastic Surgery (KEM Hospital, Mumbai), Dr. Baljeet Kaur MBBS,MD Cosmetic and Aesthetics Specialist ,Dr. Houssam Mazraani General and Bariatric Surgeon, Cosmetic and Aesthetics Specialist (Lebanon)

International expert in body contouring, minimally invasive techniques, and cosmetic surgery, Dr. Pragya Gupta MBBS, MD (Gynecology), DNB

Consultant Obstetrician and Gynecologist, specializing in Cosmetic Gynecology with a focus on women's intimate health and aesthetic wellness, Dr. Sandeep Kaur Aesthetician & Cosmetic Physician (PMU, Australia). Dr. Ritika Dhingra MBBS, FMC Aesthetic Medicine Specialist

Member of the American Board of Aesthetic Council, Dr. Sonika Choudhary

Aesthetic Physician and Cosmetologist, Mr. Krishna Yadav Head of Administration and Training

Keeping pace with technological advancements, IFAM integrates training on advanced laser systems, radiofrequency devices, PRP and regenerative therapies, injectables, and modern anti-aging protocols. The curriculum is regularly updated to reflect innovations and emerging trends in aesthetic medicine.

Beyond academic training, IFAM India supports its alumni with guidance on clinic setup, branding, patient management, and regulatory compliance. Many graduates have successfully established independent aesthetic clinics or expanded aesthetic services within existing medical practices across metropolitan and tier-2 cities in India.

Further recognizing its contribution to medical education, IFAM has also been nominated for the India 5000 Best MSME Awards 2024, highlighting its growing role in setting higher benchmarks for aesthetics education in the country.

With plans to expand its academic offerings, strengthen clinical infrastructure, and build global collaborations, IFAM India continues to position itself as a future-ready institution committed to responsible, ethical, and evidence-based medical aesthetics education.

For more information about IFAM India and its programs, visit www.ifamedu.com.

