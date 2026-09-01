DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / InsuranceDekho, RenewBuy join hands with combined premium book above Rs 6,600 crore

InsuranceDekho, RenewBuy join hands with combined premium book above Rs 6,600 crore

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 01:57 PM Sep 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI): InsuranceDekho and the RenewBuy group on Tuesday announced the consolidation of their businesses to create a unified pan-India insurance distribution platform, with the combined entity having a premium book of more than Rs 6,600 crore and a network of over 6 lakh digital partners.

Advertisement

The companies said the consolidation will create India's largest AI-enabled insurance distribution platform in terms of POSP-driven insurance premium generated for Fiscal Year 2026.

Advertisement

POSP, or Point of Sales Person, refers to digital partners who help customers buy insurance products. The combined platform will operate under the InsuranceDekho brand, with Ankit Agrawal leading the unified entity.

Advertisement

The combined entity will have reach across 98.57 per cent of India's pin codes, according to the companies. The consolidation brings together InsuranceDekho's presence in northern and western India with RenewBuy's strength in the southern part of the country.

The companies said the combination is aimed at expanding insurance access beyond major cities and strengthening the availability of insurance products and digital tools for partners in smaller towns and villages.

Advertisement

The unified business will follow an AI-first approach, combining technology with its distribution network. InsuranceDekho has developed in-house artificial intelligence tools that provide partners with real-time insurance plan recommendations.

The companies said the integration with RenewBuy's technology capabilities will also support automated onboarding of partners and digital processes for insurance distribution.

The platform will operate as an open, multi-insurer ecosystem, allowing customers to choose from insurance products across motor, health, life and commercial insurance. It will combine digital onboarding, policy issuance and AI-powered advisory.

Ankit Agrawal, Founder and CEO, InsuranceDekho, said the consolidation is aimed at taking insurance access to the last mile by giving partners wider product choice, stronger technology tools and support.

"This coming together is a strategic step towards taking insurance to the last mile. Our model has always been powered by our partners, and by backing them with a range of product choice, stronger tools and the support to grow their business, we deepen insurance access in the towns and villages of Bharat that need it most," Agrawal said.

Balachander Sekhar, CEO, RenewBuy, said the combination brings together digital, technology and distribution capabilities.

He said the companies aim to provide insurance partners with smarter tools and seamless digital experiences while strengthening last-mile access to insurance.

The founders of both InsuranceDekho and RenewBuy will continue with the merged organisation. The integration will bring together teams across technology, distribution, product and operations, with the companies saying their immediate focus will be on smooth integration and uninterrupted services for customers and partners.

The combined entity will also work with the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) and other stakeholders to advance insurance access. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts