InsurancePadosi Rebrands as INKA to align with growth plans and enable pan India access to Personalised Insurance Solutions

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], March 3: InsurancePadosi, a pioneering insurtech platform, has officially rebranded as INKA, aligning with its expansion plan to democratise access to personalised insurance solutions across India. The rebrand marks a milestone in the company's mission to increase accessibility and awareness by simplifying health and term life insurance through tailored solutions that address modern customer needs.

The name "INKA", derived from the Hindi word for "yours," underscores the brand's focus on prioritising individual needs and delivering meaningful protection. The new logo, featuring brackets, symbolises protection and customisation, emphasising INKA's commitment to trust and transparency.

Explaining the rationale behind the rebranding, Vaibhav Kathju, CEO of Inka, says, "India's insurance market faces significant challenges, including trust deficits, information gaps, and choice overload. INKA seeks to address these issues by eliminating the confusion through personalisation. We help build trust and simplify decision-making for consumers, allowing them to make a decision that truly protects what matters the most. Insurance is not a one-size-fits-all product--it is deeply personal and must align with each individual's unique goals and circumstances. Our rebranding to INKA reflects this commitment to delivering solutions that truly make a difference."

For many consumers, selecting the right insurance policy remains a complex and overwhelming process, often resulting in underinsurance or mismatched coverage. By leveraging proprietary AI-driven analysis, INKA simplifies this decision-making process by analysing factors such as family details, credit profiles, and demographics to offer hyper-personalised coverage recommendations in under 60 seconds. This data-driven approach ensures that users get the most suitable coverage without navigating confusing policies and fine print.

Since its launch in 2023, the INKA Insurance Report has achieved remarkable success, maintaining an impressive 98% satisfaction rate--a testament to the platform's ability to make complex insurance decisions accessible and trustworthy for its growing user base.

Looking ahead, INKA aims to increase consumer awareness of insurance benefits while reducing the time it takes to make a decision. The company is also looking to expand its offerings into other segments of the insurance ecosystem. To drive this vision forward, Inka has appointed Ankit Bareja, the former Co-Founder and CEO of PM School, as chief product officer.

About INKA: Founded by Vaibhav Kathju, Abhay Singh, and Gaurav Gupta, INKA was born out of a shared vision to simplify and democratise access to insurance. The platform offers a unique Inka Insurance Report (IIR), an AI-driven tool that provides personalized insurance recommendations in just 60 seconds. By leveraging advanced analytics, Inka aims to bridge the gap between customers and the right insurance policies, making the buying process seamless and transparent. Vaibhav Kathju, with over two decades of experience in the insurance sector, leads the company as CEO. Abhay Singh, COO at INKA, brings his expertise in managing high-value operations. Gaurav Gupta, as CTO, ensures the platform's technological innovation. Inka is committed to bridging the gap between customers and the right insurance policies, empowering informed decision-making and transforming the insurance buying experience in India.

