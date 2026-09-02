Integrace Appoints Bhaskar Iyer as Non-Executive Chairman

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 2: Integrace Private Limited ("Integrace" or the "Company"), a leading healthcare company with an established presence in orthopaedics and women's health, today announced the appointment of Bhaskar Iyer as Non-Executive Chairman.

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Bhaskar brings over four decades of leadership experience across the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors, with a strong track record of driving business growth and transformation across India and the Asia-Pacific. He has held senior management roles at Abbott, AstraZeneca, Wockhardt and Glaxo India Limited. He is an Independent Director on the boards of RPG Life Sciences and Themis Medicare Limited.

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As Non-Executive Chairman, Bhaskar will work closely with CEO Rehan A. Khan and the leadership team to strengthen the business and expand Integrace's healthcare presence in India.

Warburg Pincus acquired Integrace in July 2026 and is partnering with the management team to accelerate growth and build on its potential as a broader healthcare business in the country.

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Narendra Ostawal, Managing Director, Head of India PE, Warburg Pincus, said, "India's healthcare sector offers significant long-term growth potential, supported by its scale and resilience. Bhaskar is among the most respected leaders in Indian healthcare, with exceptional experience in operations and governance. We are delighted to have him partner with us, and his counsel will be invaluable as we build on Integrace's strong foundation and grow the business into a leading healthcare company in India."

Bhaskar Iyer, Non-Executive Chairman, Integrace, said, "This is an exciting time to be part of India's healthcare story, and I am pleased to take on this role at such a promising stage. What attracted me to Integrace was the opportunity to partner with a high-quality management team with a clear ambition, strong backing and the drive to create an institution of lasting value. I look forward to supporting Rehan and the team as we develop the business to its full potential."

Rehan A. Khan, CEO, Integrace, said, "We are delighted to welcome Bhaskar as Non-Executive Chairman. His experience and expertise will be instrumental as we sharpen execution, strengthen our capabilities and accelerate our growth. I look forward to Bhaskar's guidance and partnership as we take the business forward."

About Integrace

Integrace is an India-focused healthcare company with an established presence in orthopaedics, pain management and women's health. The Company has a portfolio of 20+ products across select therapy areas, with five power brands ranking among the top three in their respective markets. Integrace has a specialist coverage base of over 45,000 healthcare professionals across India.

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