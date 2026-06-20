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Home / Business / Intel hires former SK hynix chief Lee Seok-hee to lead advanced packaging

Intel hires former SK hynix chief Lee Seok-hee to lead advanced packaging

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ANI
Updated At : 05:03 PM Jun 20, 2026 IST
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Seol [South Korea], June 20 (ANI): Intel has appointed former CEO of SK hynix and SK On Lee Seok-hee as a senior vice president in its foundry business, amid the US chipmaker's push into advanced semiconductor packaging.

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According to a report by The Korea Herald, Intel announced Thursday that Lee will oversee advanced packaging, system integration, back-end technology development and back-end manufacturing at Intel Foundry. He will report directly to CEO Lip-Bu Tan.

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Intel Foundry is establishing advanced packaging as a focused business with dedicated leadership, a direction underscored by Lee's appointment to strengthen the division, the company explained.

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"Seok-Hee brings deep expertise in leading complex, high-scale technology and manufacturing organizations, along with a strong track record of operational execution," Tan said in a statement, as per The Korea Herald.

"Seok-Hee's insights will help Intel further strengthen our system integration capabilities, allowing us to tightly couple leading-edge logic, memory, networking and other components to build high-performance computing systems for Intel Foundry customers."

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"He is the right leader to build and scale this critical part of the Intel Foundry business as we prepare to ramp advanced packaging technologies, including EMIB-T and HBI, to high volume for customers and partners," Tan added.

Lee said he sees advanced packaging as a key growth area for the semiconductor industry.

"Intel is uniquely positioned to lead in advanced packaging as demand for system-level integration accelerates across AI and high-performance computing," Lee said. "I'm excited to return home and to join the Intel team as we help advance the company's technology leadership, manufacturing capabilities, and customer commitments in this critical area."

Lee stepped down as chief executive of SK On at the end of May after 2 1/2 years in the role. Prior to joining the battery maker, he served as chief executive of SK hynix, one of the world's largest memory chip manufacturers, where he played an instrumental role in developing and advancing the company's high-bandwidth memory, a critical component in powering artificial intelligence.

Lee earned a bachelor's degree in materials science and engineering from Seoul National University and a doctorate in engineering from Stanford University. He also worked at Intel as an engineer from 2000 to 2010 before taking on leadership roles in South Korea.

The management changes come as Intel seeks to rebuild its foundry business and compete with leading contract chipmakers by strengthening its manufacturing and advanced packaging capabilities, key differentiators in next-generation AI systems.

Under the new structure, Naga Chandrasekaran, executive vice president of Intel Foundry, will continue to report to Tan, focusing on front-end technology development and accelerating the ramp of 18A and 14A nodes and future technology. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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