IntelliDB Enterprise Partners With Yotta To Deliver Sovereign & AI Database Infrastructure In India

GURUGRAM, India, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IntelliDB Enterprise, India's first AI-Powered database management platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Yotta Data Services, a leading Indian provider of sovereign cloud, AI infrastructure and hyperscale data centre services to deliver sovereign, AI-ready database infrastructure hosted on Yotta's sovereign cloud and AI infrastructure in India.

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The partnership is aimed at enterprises, government organizations, and regulated industries looking to modernize database infrastructure and build AI applications while ensuring complete data sovereignty and regulatory compliance. Together, the companies will offer fully managed database services hosted on Yotta's sovereign cloud infrastructure, enabling enterprises to modernize mission-critical workloads while maintaining complete data sovereignty and regulatory compliance.

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IntelliDB's platform is built on PostgreSQL's engine which is one of the world's most widely used database technologies with IntelliDB's own core features and AI capabilities.

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What IntelliDB Brings to the Table

IntelliDB Enterprise is built to make databases secure, scalable and smarter to run. Its AI-Powered features help businesses detect problems before they cause downtime, tune performance, and reduce the manual work a database team usually must do, all while keeping a human in the loop. Every AI action IntelliDB takes is logged and can be reviewed; nothing happens without oversight. IntelliDB also powers a new generation of AI-based applications, things like faster and more accurate search, and tools that can find and explain information from a company's own database.

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IntelliDB already meets some of the toughest data protection and security standards used by hospitals, banks, and global businesses, including HIPAA, GDPR, SOC-1, SOC-2, and PCI-DSS, giving customers a headstart on compliance rather than a project to build it from scratch.

Why This Matters

More companies want to use Artificial Intelligence in their everyday software, but AI tools need a database that can keep up, one that's fast, secure, and able to understand the meaning behind information, not just store it.

By combining IntelliDB's database platform with Yotta's sovereign cloud and AI infrastructure, businesses can now build these AI-powered applications without sending sensitive data outside the country and meeting India's data protection requirements by design, not as an afterthought.

Together, IntelliDB and Yotta provide organizations with an integrated platform that combines intelligent database management with secure, scalable and sovereign infrastructure for enterprise AI and data-intensive applications.

This partnership allows customers to:

• Run AI-powered applications on a database built for them, hosted on Yotta's sovereign cloud infrastructure.

• Get a fully managed database service, so internal IT teams spend less time on day-to-day maintenance.

• Meet strict data protection and compliance standards without building that capability from scratch.

• Modernize older data infrastructure using IntelliDB's specialised migration toolkit on Yotta's secure, sovereign cloud infrastructure.

• Grow from everyday business applications to advanced AI applications on the same platform.

Gagandeep Singh, Co-Founder & CEO, IntelliDB Enterprise, said: "AI initiatives and scaling for any organisation is only as strong as the data infrastructure underneath it. This partnership brings our secure, AI-powered and intelligent database platform to more Indian enterprises and government organizations, hosted entirely within India. Together with Yotta, we are simplifying database operations while giving customers a secure, scalable, AI-powered platform. That combination of intelligence and control is what enterprises, and government organizations need to build modern data infrastructure."

Sunil Gupta, Co-founder, Managing Director & CEO, Yotta Data Services, said: "The next wave of enterprise transformation will be driven by AI, and every AI application depends on trusted, intelligent and sovereign data. At Yotta, we are building India's most comprehensive Sovereign AI ecosystem - from hyperscale data centres, sovereign cloud and AI infrastructure to AI platforms and enterprise services. Our partnership with IntelliDB Enterprise strengthens this vision by adding an AI-ready database layer that enables organizations to build secure, scalable, and future-ready AI applications entirely on India's sovereign digital infrastructure. Together, we are empowering enterprises and government organizations to innovate faster while maintaining complete control over their data."

About IntelliDB Enterprise

IntelliDB Enterprise is a next-generation AI-powered enterprise database platform built on PostgreSQL, delivering enterprise-grade performance, security, and scalability for mission-critical applications. The platform combines intelligent automation with advanced database capabilities to help organizations reduce operational complexity, improve performance, and accelerate digital transformation across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments.

For more information, visit www.intellidbenterprise.com

About Yotta Data Services

Yotta Data Services is a sovereign cloud infrastructure and platform services provider, offering cloud, AI cloud, data centre hosting, connectivity, media tech and cybersecurity services; managed applications; and a wide range of managed IT services. Yotta operates its cloud regions at its hyperscale data centre parks in Panvel (Navi Mumbai) and Greater Noida (Delhi NCR). Yotta's homegrown, open-source-based Sovereign hyperscale cloud, Yntraa, is MeitY empanelled (VCC and GCC). Yotta has also launched Shakti Cloud, a platform providing enterprises with a comprehensive suite of AI services including AI labs, AI workspaces, Shakti Studio AI Inference platform, access to NVIDIA NIM services, and Kubernetes clusters with GPU resources. Yotta is the only NVIDIA Cloud Partner (NCP) across the APAC region to be part of the NVIDIA Exemplar cloud initiative and is one of only six Reference Architecture Platform NCPs globally.

For more information, visit www.yotta.com

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