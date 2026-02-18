Intellion Futsal League Season 5 unites 100+ Corporate Teams Across Cities

Chennai, India, 18th February 2026: The fifth edition of the Intellion Futsal League (IFL Season 5) successfully concluded at Chennai’s Intellion Park - reaffirming the league’s evolution from a competitive corporate futsal tournament into a multi-city, purpose-led corporate sports platform. What began four seasons ago with 12 teams in a single city has today grown into a league featuring over 100 corporate teams across Intellion offices by Tata Realty in Gurgaon and Chennai, building a strong identity anchored in participation, pride, and community.

Designed to scale with intent, the Intellion Futsal League has expanded each season, strengthening matchday experiences, deepening engagement, and embedding social and environmental responsibility into its core framework. Season 5 demonstrated how corporate sports can go beyond competition to create meaningful and measurable impact.

Season 5 recorded a 50% increase in participation compared to Season IV. Citi emerged as champions in the men’s category, while Taj Wellington Mews clinched the title in the women’s category. Over the season, 124 matches were played and 365 goals were scored, translating into 36 football kits committed for contribution in Chennai.

Commenting on the league’s growth and purpose, Mr. Ritesh Sachdev, Senior Vice President and Head of Leasing and Asset Management, Tata Realty and Infrastructure Ltd., said:

“The Intellion Futsal League has evolved into much more than a sporting event. It reflects how we approach community-building across our assets—bringing people together through shared experiences while being mindful of our social and environmental responsibilities. Season 5 reinforces our belief that sports can be a powerful platform for inclusion, engagement, and positive impact.”

Anchored in the philosophy of ‘Play for Good,’ Season 5 integrated purpose both on and off the field. The league featured both men’s and women’s teams, reinforcing inclusivity in corporate sports. Extending its community outreach, football kits were pledged for donation for every 10 goals scored during the season.

In line with Intellion’s long-standing ESG-driven approach to responsible real estate, the league was designed to minimise its environmental impact. Jerseys and shorts worn during the league were made from recycled PET bottles, sustainable fabric branding replaced plastic flex across venues, and single-use plastic was reduced through shared hydration stations. Matches were powered using green gensets, while digital-first initiatives such as paperless certificates and a centralised digital photo library helped minimise material waste.

Beyond trophies and scorelines, Intellion Futsal League Season 5 reinforced its core objective, using sports as a catalyst to promote well-being, strengthen professional networks, and create positive social and environmental outcomes. As the league continues to grow across cities, its legacy is increasingly defined not just by competition, but by the impact it delivers beyond the field.

About TATA Realty: Tata Realty and Infrastructure Limited (Tata Realty), a leading institutional real estate developer in India, is a fully owned subsidiary of Tata Sons Private Limited. Keeping with the Tata philosophy of leadership in sectors of national economic significance, TATA Realty and Infrastructure Limited was set up to identify the most promising opportunities for growth in the Indian real estate and infrastructure arena.

TATA Realty and infrastructure limited is currently focused on long-term infrastructure projects of national significance, as well as mixed-use projects in the real estate sector. They design, build, and manage smart, secure, sustainable, and socially conscious spaces across residential and commercial projects.

The commercial portfolio, “Intellion” office parks in key Indian cities, boasts over 9.4 million sq. ft. of developed space, 3.6 million sq. ft. under development, and a potential 14.3 million sq. ft from the current landbank. Further, TATA Realty plans to augment to 27 million sq. ft. by 2030. It houses a diverse clientele exceeding Rs 102 tenants, including Fortune 500 companies and multinational corporations. Committed to green building practices, most of the buildings are Gold or Platinum Green Building Certified (IGBC/LEED). Additionally, all campuses achieved WELL ratings from the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI), ensuring healthy workplaces. Notably, the Ramanujan Intellion Park, Chennai, is India's first IFC EDGE Net Zero carbon campus. Beyond functionality, the office parks offer inspiring art, wellness & fitness facilities, entertainment options, and exceptional culinary experiences, creating a vibrant and sustainable future. For more information, visit https://tatarealty.in/ or https://www.intellion.in/

