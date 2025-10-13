Intense Technologies Reports Strong Sequential Growth in Q2 FY26 with 153percent QoQ Profit Rise and 600 bps Margin Expansion

PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 13: Intense Technologies Limited (NSE: INTENTECH | BSE: 532326), a globally operating platform-led services company delivering mission-critical solutions in customer communications, data management, and process automation, today announced its audited Q2 FY26 results, highlighting its continued impact across the BFSI, Telecom, and Government sectors.

Key Consolidated Financial Highlights

(₹ Lakhs)

Growth Engagements

* Added four new BFSI clients to our portfolio this quarter, reinforcing our position as a trusted partner in transforming enterprise operations and customer engagement

* Actively pursuing new markets to broaden our footprint, strengthen our value proposition, and unlock additional growth opportunities.

* Advancing our IP-led innovation with two new copyrights for UniServeTM Reach: our Marketing Automation and Digital Customer Engagement Platform and Testbook.ai, reflecting our commitment to innovation-driven growth.

* Our Software Development and IT Support Services unit has been appraised at Level 3 of ISACA's Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI®), underlining our focus on high-quality delivery, robust processes, and consistent value creation for clients.

Commenting on the results, Mr. C.K. Shastri, Chairman & Managing Director of Intense Technologies Limited, said:

"We are dedicated to fostering sustainable, innovation-driven growth while delivering measurable value to our stakeholders and clients. We continue to strengthen our presence across key sectors and capitalize on emerging opportunities.

Our integrated communications platform now provides comprehensive capabilities to optimize communication operations, improve digital customer engagement, and expand delivery across multiple channels. Our continued IP-led innovation reflects our focus on operational excellence, market leadership, and sustainable growth. Our focus remains on leveraging our technological expertise and sector knowledge to develop scalable solutions.

As we expand our reach and strengthen client relationships, we are confident in our ability to create long-term value for our shareholders and solidify our role as a reliable partner in enterprise transformation."

Commenting on the results, Ms. Anisha Shastri, Director of Intense Technologies Limited, said:

"Over the last quarter, our continued efforts have resulted in the addition of four new clients in the BFSI and Government sectors. We are proactively venturing into new markets to enhance our presence and establish a wider footprint.

Our UniServeTM NXT Communications Hub, an AI-driven Platform, now offers a comprehensive, integrated platform that unifies communications, customer engagement, and last-mile delivery services into a single ecosystem. This integration enables clients to optimize operational efficiency, deliver seamless customer experiences, and realize substantial cost savings.

We're pleased to share that In10s has secured two new copyrights for our flagship innovations: UniServe™ Reach, our Marketing Automation and Digital Customer Engagement Platform, and Testbook.ai, underscoring our focus on innovation-driven growth. Complementing this, In10s achieved Level 3 Certification of ISACA's Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI®), further cementing our standing as a trusted partner for enterprise digital transformation.

As we look ahead, our strategy is focused on leveraging innovation to create long-term value while maintaining operational excellence."

Q2 FY26 Key Business Highlights

Achievements

* Secured four new clients across BFSI and Government sectors.

* Appraised at Level 3 of ISACA's Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI®). This recognition reflects our commitment to delivering high-quality software development and IT support services, reinforcing our position as a trusted partner for enterprises seeking scalable, secure, and reliable digital solutions.

* Strengthened IP portfolio with Copyright for UniServe™ Reach: Marketing Automation & Digital Customer Engagement Platform (Certificate No.: SW-2025021089); the platform enables businesses to connect with their customers at the right time, on the right channel, and in the language they are most comfortable with, ensuring every interaction is timely, relevant, and impactful and Testbook.ai (Certificate No.: SW-2025021158) our automated testing platform to accelerate software testing, improve quality, reduce errors, and shorten time-to-market.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)