Inter-govt coop essential to curb illicit trade: Sitharaman

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 30

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday called for inter-governmental cooperation to crack down on the masterminds behind smuggling and illicit trade networks. The focus of enforcement agencies should be to nab the “brain” behind illegal trade, which would in turn act as a deterrence for such unlawful activities that hurt the economy and citizens, she said while speaking at the Global Conference on Cooperation in Enforcement Matters organised by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence.

“I place a lot of emphasis on inter-governmental cooperation, along with World Customs Organisation, so that we are able to crack the brains behind it, with the help from local governments,” she said.

#Nirmala Sitharaman