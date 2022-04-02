Interest on PF contribution over Rs2.5 lakh to attract tax

New Delhi, April 1
The Finance Ministry has notified new income tax return forms which, among other things, will seek additional information with regard to overseas retirement benefits and interest accrual on provident fund deposits exceeding Rs 2.5 lakh a year.
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has notified the forms ITR-1 to ITR-5. ITR-1 form, to be filled by individuals having income up to Rs 50 lakh, has been kept broadly the same as last year. However, the assessee will have to provide information about income from overseas retirement fund while calculating net salary.
The ITR-2 form seeks information regarding the interest accrued in provident fund on contribution exceeding Rs 2.5 lakh per annum.
In order to tax high-value depositors in the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF), the government last year said interest on employee contributions to the provident fund over Rs 2.5 lakh per annum would be taxed from April 1, 2021. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
India, Australia ink economic cooperation and trade pact to boost ties
Inked by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Aus...
Sri Lanka declares emergency after violent protests over economic crisis
On Thursday hundreds of protesters clashed with police and m...
Petrol, diesel prices up 80 paise a litre, 10th hike in 12 days
Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 102.61 per litre as against...
Daleep Singh discussed goals, mechanisms of US sanctions imposed on Russia during India visit: White House
Singh, considered a key architect of Washington's punitive e...
Week after busting sand mining gang, Hoshiarpur SSP Dhruman H Nimbale shifted
Nimbale transferred 18 times in 8 years