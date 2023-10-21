Interest rate likely to remain high for now: RBI Governor

PTI

New Delhi, October 20

Interest rate is likely to remain high for the moment, Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das said, stressing the central bank will remain extra vigilant and keep “Arjun’s eye” to ensure a sustained decline in inflation.

The lending rates are ruling high after the RBI cumulatively hiked the key policy rate (repo) by 250 basis points since May 2022 in a bid to tame inflation which touched a high of 7.44% this July.

The consumer price index (CPI) based retail inflation is now declining and fell to 5% in September. The government has mandated the central bank to ensure inflation remains at 4% with a margin of 2% on the either side.

“Interest rate will remain high. How long they will remain high, I think only time and the way the world is evolving will tell,” the Governor said in response to a query at Kautilya Economic Conclave 2023.

On the sidelines of the Conclave, Das said the RBI remains very focused on the inflation dynamics.

“We are extra vigilant and we stand ready to take whatever action that needs to be taken. We need to see sustained decline in inflation...our objective is to reach 4%,” he said.

On elevated crude oil prices in the international market, he said, “What matters is the pump prices in India”.

The pump prices of petrol and diesel are important as far as inflation in India is concerned, Das added.

Responding to queries on impact of crisis in Middle-East, the Governor said in the last fortnight, US bond yields have risen, which has wider implications for other economies. Crude oil prices have also gone up.

“Some of these uncertainties were there, but they have become more pronounced in some sense. What is different in the context of India, we are impacted by whatever is happening all over, no doubt on that.

“Our macroeconomic fundamentals continue to be sound. Eventually, in these uncertain times, what matters is how strong is your macroeconomic fundamentals, how strong is your financial sector. I think on both these parameters India is well placed,” Das said.

