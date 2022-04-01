Interest rates on small savings unchanged

PTI

New Delhi, March 31

The government on Thursday kept interest rates on small savings schemes, including NSC and PPF, unchanged for the first quarter of 2022-23 due to an elevated level of inflation.

Public Provident Fund (PPF) and National Savings Certificate (NSC) will continue to carry an annual interest rate of 7.1% and 6.8%, respectively, in the first quarter.

The one-year term deposit scheme will continue to earn an interest rate of 5.5% in the first quarter of the next fiscal, while the girl child savings scheme Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana account will earn 7.6%. —