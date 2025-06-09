International Ambassadors Meet 2025: Celebrating Global Leadership and Visionaries

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 9: The World Association for Small and Medium Enterprises (WASME) hosted the highly anticipated International Ambassadors Meet 2025 in partnership with the Embassy of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia in New Delhi. The event convened over 30 ambassadors and senior diplomats representing countries across Africa, Asia, Europe, and Latin America to catalyze a new global movement for MSME-led growth and sustainability.

At the heart of the summit was the unveiling of the "WASME Global MSME Pact 2025+", a groundbreaking multilateral framework to empower micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) through structured international cooperation.

Dr. Sanjiv Layek, Executive Secretary of WASME, stated: "This Pact turns soft diplomacy into sustainable development. It aligns embassies, chambers, governments, and MSMEs under a shared agenda for inclusive global trade."

The Pact Includes:

* Identifying three priority sectors per country for MSME innovation and exports

* Hosting bilateral and multilateral trade delegations

* Setting up WASME MSME Desks within partner embassies

* Driving policy advocacy and market intelligence with global partners

Keynote Address - H.E. Fesseha Shawel Gebre, Ambassador of Ethiopia:

"Our Embassy is a bridge between entrepreneurs and global opportunity. This Pact will fuel sustainable diplomacy anchored in enterprise."

Diplomatic Roundtable: A Voice for Economic Unity

Moderated by Prof. Aman Agarwal, Director, Indian Institute of Finance, the Ambassador Roundtable brought together high-ranking officials from Ethiopia, Somalia, Sudan, and Fiji to discuss investment, trade facilitation, and sectoral MSME cooperation.

Corporate Insight & Innovation Panel

Moderated by Mr. Naveen Sharma, Chairman, Athena Ventures, the Business Panel explored global branding, export readiness, and sectoral growth for MSMEs. Panelists included leaders from OSEL, Heylin Spark, Planck Red Pvt. Ltd., and Lakshaka LLP.

Heylin Spark served as the official PR and Marketing Partner, ensuring the global impact and legacy of this celebration of leadership.

Key Highlights from the Event

Motivational and Leadership Talk by Rohan Shah

International Athlete, Entrepreneur & Social Activist, Rohan Shah delivered a powerful keynote on perseverance, identity, and purpose. Hailing from Bilaspur, he has represented India at global sporting events and earned acclaim as a motivational speaker, including a felicitation by Dr. Kiran Bedi at TEDx. His address inspired a diverse audience, highlighting the power of youth and resilience.

Honouring Excellence: International Leadership Excellence Awards 2025

The event honored changemakers whose work is shaping a more inclusive, innovative, and impactful world. From law and education to aviation and wellness, each awardee's story reflects commitment, courage, and a vision for the future. Here are the distinguished awardees:

Anmol Sharma, the Founder & CEO of MediaLabbs 15, is redefining brand building in India with a unique mix of creativity, strategy, and purpose. Best known for creating Pearlville Cosmetics and transforming fragrance lines under Hertz Chemicals Pvt Ltd, Anmol is a brand visionary who turns ideas into experiences. But his mission goes beyond business--he's a devoted social worker committed to giving back. From supporting underprivileged communities to mentoring aspiring entrepreneurs, his work is grounded in empathy and impact. Whether it's through purpose-driven marketing or grassroots social initiatives, Anmol leads with heart, proving that true leadership is about building brands that uplift both people and society.

Sheena Gupta, Director of Mother's Pride, was honored with the Preschool Education Excellence Award, recognizing her outstanding contribution to early childhood education and commitment to nurturing young minds with love, care, and innovation.

Anjali Khatri is the founder of Irenic International Pvt Ltd, a global leader in the overseas education sector. She has been honoured for her impactful contributions to the student community and unwavering commitment to educational advancement.

Dr. Rishi Mudgil, an MBBS graduate from Government Doon Medical College, serves as a Medical Officer in rural Uttarakhand. Passionate about grassroots impact, he blends medical service with policy insight, contributing regularly to platforms like The Print. He co-founded Agrit Bharat Sansthan, a youth-led non-profit advancing healthcare, education, and empowerment for underserved communities. His work bridges frontline care and advocacy, reflecting a vision for inclusive, community-driven change.

Vardhman Kaushik is an Advocate-on-Record at the Supreme Court of India, licensed to practice law in India and New York. With a significant experience of 15 years in handling several cases on behalf of over 50 corporate houses, Public Sector Organisations, Social organisations, employee organisations of government bodies, and litigants from different walks of life, he has a rich and extensive experience in a variety of dispute resolutions. Vardhman is also a founding partner at Triumph Legal, a law firm with offices in Delhi and Mumbai.

Shveta Gupta serves as the Director of Divyanshi Aviation Services Pvt. Ltd., bringing with her a strong academic background in Textile Chemistry (B.Tech) and Marketing (MBA). Under her leadership, the company has grown from a nascent startup into a prominent supplier of aircraft consumables for India's Aerospace, Defense, and Space sectors.

Dr. Karan Kumar, a global authority in IT compliance, risk management, and cybersecurity, With 24+ years of experience, he has led transformative GRC initiatives across major organizations. Holding a Doctorate in Business Administration focused on Risk Management, Dr. Kumar is renowned for designing ERM strategies aligned with ISO 27001, PCI DSS, SOX, and GDPR. A certified executive coach, he blends technical expertise with emotional intelligence. His thought leadership, authorship, and mentorship continue to shape resilient, compliant, and future-ready enterprises worldwide..

Dr. Amit Saxena, CEO, Education at Sparsh Group and Chairman of the Education Business Committee at WTC, Dr. Amit Saxena is a renowned educationist with over 28 years of leadership. Known for pioneering curriculum innovation and launching India's first AI-powered Robo Teacher, he also serves as a global education ambassador for HundrED (Finland). His vision blends inclusive education with global best practices and impactful social outreach.

Dr. Monika Randhawa, President COE & Principal, Sparsh Global School, and President of the Centre of Excellence at Sparsh Group, is a visionary educator with 18+ years of experience. With a background in Applied Psychology and a focus on autism, she has transformed Sparsh into a hub of academic and holistic excellence. Her leadership emphasizes innovation, parent-teacher collaboration, and student-centered learning, making her a respected force in modern education.

Shrestha Ganguly is the visionary founder of Kkhubii Art and Culture, a vibrant platform dedicated to celebrating and promoting diverse forms of art. Her global outlook is shaped by extensive travel across Europe, the UK, and the USA. This multicultural exposure has deepened her conviction in art as a powerful medium for connecting people across borders. Under her visionary leadership, Kkhubii nurtures emerging and established artists across India and the Middle East, and is now expanding its reach to Africa. It serves as a dynamic space for creativity, dialogue, and cultural exchange. Shrestha remains committed to empowering artists, fostering inclusion, and building global bridges through the transformative power of art.

Prashant Ranjan - General Manager (Head Of IT), Hitachi India Pvt. A Seasoned IT operations leader with 20+ years of global experience in service delivery and endpoint security. Expert in building scalable solutions like global service desks. Hitachi has been driving technology-led transformation in India for over 90 years, empowering society through innovation, efficiency, and secure, collaborative operations.

Anil Bhargav, a renowned Indian astrologer, has transformed the lives of millions through his accurate predictions and guidance. With a legacy of resolving complex personal and professional challenges, he has earned nationwide respect. His expertise has crossed borders, establishing a strong international presence. Anil Bhargav's insights have helped countless individuals achieve success and peace of mind. His work continues to inspire trust and belief in the power of astrology.

Dr. Archana Sinha Bhandari is the founder of the Suicide Mukt Bharat Movement and a PhD scholar. This national initiative is committed to preventing suicide through awareness, emotional healing, and early support. My mission is to help individuals choose life, restore hope, and contribute to a mentally strong and empowered India.

Dr. Sajid Saiyed, double doctorate in CSR & Sustainability, leads Bharat CSR Network, a platform for 109 corporates undertaking CSR initiatives across India. Recognized by the Government of Goa for completing CSR projects worth Rs386 crore, he collaborates with state governments to drive impactful CSR.

Dr. Jyoti Arora, Principal of Mount Abu Public School, is a nationally awarded educator and CBSE Governing Body Member. Known for her leadership in curriculum reform and global representation, she drives innovation and inclusivity in education. As a key figure in CBSE school networks and a strong advocate for digital and sustainable practices, she has transformed Mount Abu Public School into a model of holistic excellence.

Shashank Arya is the Co-Founder of Mekanchi Global and Founder of Human Elements. While Mekanchi delivers global manpower solutions for industrial and commercial facility management, Human Elements explores the intersection of people and technology. Initially focused on traditional workforce deployment, Shashank is now pioneering AI integration through Human Elements to enhance efficiency without losing the human touch. His vision bridges skill gaps and builds future-ready solutions that blend empathy and innovation, shaping the evolving landscape of global workforce management. Visit Mekanchi - http://mekanchi.com/ for more information.

Dr. Josan Ranjith hails from Tamil Nadu and is a rising voice in the domain of emotional wellness, personal development, and spiritual growth. With a background in behavioral sciences and a deep spiritual practice, he combines the wisdom of ancient traditions with modern psychology to help people live more meaningful and empowered lives.

Rajarshi Goswami is a respected voice in diplomacy and foreign policy, honoured as a Diplomat & Foreign Policy Expert. His consistent engagement with global issues highlights his commitment to fostering meaningful international cooperation and dialogue.

Dr. Syed Tariq Hashmi is a renowned strategic leader with over 20 years of corporate and academic excellence. He holds a DBA from Atlanta University and an Honorary Doctorate from Washington Digital University, UK (Jan 2025). A 2024 batch topper from IIM Lucknow in Advanced Strategic Management, he has authored two books on leadership. With 18 years at Novartis and a successful stint at Eris Lifesciences, he has led major product launches. A Certified POSH Trainer and L&D expert, he holds 90+ professional certifications, reflecting his passion for leadership and growth.

Looking Ahead

The International Ambassadors Meet 2025 concluded not just with applause but with a renewed commitment to collaboration, innovation, and global leadership. With continued support from diplomatic communities, thought leaders, and partners like Heylin Spark, the future promises an ecosystem where excellence is not just awarded but empowered.

