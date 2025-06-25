International Author Excellence Awards 2025 Celebrates Global Literary Talent in Grand Ceremony by Wings Publication International

SMPL

Dubai [UAE], June 25: In a grand celebration of creativity, literary brilliance, and storytelling excellence, Wings Publication International proudly hosted the International Author Excellence Awards 2025, recognizing outstanding authors from across the globe for their exceptional contributions to literature.

The prestigious award function, held on June 22, 2025, in Dubai, UAE, brought together a diverse spectrum of writers--emerging voices and seasoned authors alike--from genres as varied as fiction, nonfiction, poetry, memoir, and children's literature. With hundreds of nominations from around the world, the event served as a true testament to the power of words to inspire, connect, and transform lives.

The awards were curated with the aim of providing a global platform for literary recognition, and each winning book was carefully selected by a panel of experienced editors, critics, and literary professionals. The judging criteria focused on originality, narrative strength, reader impact, and overall contribution to the literary world.

Renowned Jury of the International Authors Excellence Awards:

-Dr. Kailash Pinjani is a #1 Amazon best-selling author of 5 books. He is India's Premium Business Success Coach and Angel Investor.

-Dr. Deepak Parbat is a #1 Amazon best-selling author of books, "Well Done, You're Hired" and "A Monk in Suit". He is India's Premium Author Success Coach and Co-founder of Superfast Author.

-Murali Sundaram is a Happyness Coach, author of 8 books and founder of TLC International, the mastermind community of authors, coaches, speakers and trainers.

-Manika Singh, CEO of Wings Publication International and Literary Director of Awards, stated, "The International Author Excellence Awards is not just about recognizing writers--it's about celebrating the stories that move us, challenge us, and help us see the world differently. This year's entries surpassed our expectations, reflecting the diverse voices that shape global literature today."

The Winners of the International Authors Excellence Awards include:

1) Sonali Bendre Behl: A Book of Books

2) Akshat Gupta: The Naga Warriors 2: Battle of Gokul

3) Mohammad Al Murr: Dubai Tales

4) Ameera Bin Kadra: My Grandmother's Henna Tree

5) Huda Kattan: Beauty Unfiltered: Insider Secrets from a Makeup Mogul

6) Rutuja Diwekar: The Commonsense Diet

7) Shobhit Nirwan: Unbarbaad: For Those Who Feel Lost

8) Maha Gargash: That Other Me

9) Savi Sharma: The Happiness Story: Unlocking the Secrets to Living Your Best Life

10) Omar Saif Ghobash: Letters to a Young Muslim

11) Abdulla Al-Noaimi: The Mouse of Marib Dam

12) Amit Bagaria: Spies, Lies & Red Tape

13) S.Aparnaa Lathikaa: Soul of Coffin

14) Aradhana P. Maurya: Safar

15) Bindu Rajiv: Wistful-Moments (Anthology)

16) Dipak Bhadra: Grow Your Money Tree

17) Dr Kandagadla Jyoti: Tackling Failures And Life Simplified

18) Dr Mrittika Mal: Through The Fire

19) Dr. Pratibha V. Dave: You Are The Conqueror

20) Dr.Osama Regaah: Partnership in Sudanese, English, and Indian Law with Judicial Precedents

21) Dr. G. ANILKUMAR: Healing Beyond Healing: A Spiritual Perspective on Illness and Death

22) Professor Joel Hayward: The Warrior Prophet: Muhammad & War

23) Kshipra Moreker: Aesthetic Quotient for Health

24) M. H. Sofia: The Fugitives - Rise of the Myth

25) Mohammed Ebrahim Shousha: Blueprints of Success: Creating Outstanding Schools Across Cultures of Egypt, UK, and UAE.

26) Mzwabantu Ndamane: The Bloodline N18.9: The Genesis of Dialysis Free World

27) Passion Prasad: MAN Changes, Game Changes

28) Rajesh D Sanghvi: Jai Mata Di My Book on Human Welfare

29) Sachin Namboori: AI Made Easy: A Beginner's Path to Artificial Intelligence

30) Sandeep V Dandekar: The Monk Who Didn't Have To Sell His Lamborghini

31) Shalaka Anish Kering: Empower Thyself with 31 Scintillating Stars

32) Sharani Ponguru: Mindset Shift

33) Dr. Siddharth Sen: The Girl in the Well - A Unputdownable Story of Courage and Perseverance

34) Supraja Sampath: Little Shakespeare Book Series

35) Swati Munjal: Tales Of Victory Over Self

36) Varada Shukla: Ye Woh Shabd Nahin

Each awarded book stands as a beacon of literary excellence, and the event highlighted the importance of storytelling in connecting cultures, communities, and generations.

The ceremony also featured keynote speeches, book showcases, and interactive author segments, turning the event into a vibrant celebration of the written word.

About Wings Publication International:

Wings Publication is a leading independent publishing house committed to discovering, nurturing, and promoting literary voices from around the world. With a strong focus on author empowerment and global outreach, the company continues to innovate in the publishing space while upholding the highest standards of editorial quality.

