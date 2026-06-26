International Author Excellence Awards 2026 Celebrated Global Literary Excellence in Dubai

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Dubai [UAE], June 26: The International Authors Association (IAA), in association with Wings Publication International, successfully hosted the International Author Excellence Awards 2026 at the Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE, on 20 June 2026. The grand literary celebration brought together distinguished authors, literary professionals, educators, and book enthusiasts from across the globe to honour exceptional achievements in writing and publishing.

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The International Author Excellence Awards 2026 served as a platform to recognise authors whose works demonstrated outstanding creativity, literary merit, originality, and impact. The event celebrated both emerging and established voices across a wide range of genres, including fiction, non-fiction, poetry, memoirs, self-help, academic writing, business literature, and children's books.

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Receiving nominations from authors across multiple countries, the awards reflected the growing influence and diversity of contemporary literature on a global scale. Each submission underwent a rigorous evaluation process conducted by an esteemed jury panel comprising accomplished authors, editors, literary experts, and industry leaders. The judging process focused on literary quality, storytelling, originality, reader engagement, thematic depth, and overall contribution to the literary world.

A Celebration of Global Literary Achievement

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The ceremony featured inspiring keynote speeches, insightful author interactions, networking opportunities, book showcases, and memorable award presentations. Authors were recognised for their dedication to the craft of writing and their commitment to creating meaningful and impactful works that resonate with readers worldwide.

The awards were evaluated by a distinguished jury panel comprising accomplished authors, literary mentors, business leaders, and publishing professionals, whose expertise and insights ensured a rigorous and transparent selection process.

- Dr. Kailash Pinjani - Acclaimed #1 Amazon bestselling author of 7 Books, renowned business success mentor, and angel investor.

- Dr. Deepak Parbat - #1 Amazon bestselling author of 5 Books, author success coach, and co-founder of Superfast Author.

- Mr. Murali Sundaram - Internationally recognised Happyness Coach, author of 8 books, and founder of TLC International.

- Ms. Manika Singh- CEO of Wings Publication International, Founder International Author Association and Literary Director of the Awards.

The event atmosphere was marked by enthusiasm, inspiration, and a shared passion for literature. Award recipients represented a diverse range of cultures, perspectives, and experiences, highlighting the universal power of storytelling to connect people beyond geographical and cultural boundaries.

As the ceremony concluded, it left attendees with renewed motivation to continue contributing to the literary landscape through innovation, creativity, and impactful storytelling.

Honouring Excellence and Inspiring Future Voices

1) Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor: Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor - The Autobiography

2) Her Highness Sheikha Hend Al Qassami: Black Book of Arabia

3) Dr. Rashid Alleem: Sustainability: The Fourth Wave of Economy

4) AlDhabi AlMheiri: I Had an Idea

5) Mala Shah: Rewire Your Reality. Shatter your limits, Claim your Power

6) Asya Dimitrova (Eliana): Because Of You

7) Dr. Shakti Katyal: Million Dollar Nap

8) Pankaj Rangari: Removed from WhatsApp - A Bitter Tale of Caste & Reservation: Two Perspectives, One Nation

9) Dr. Sherin Thomas: Threads of Fate

10) Jigar Sagar: The Hidden Code for Business Success

11) Mai Elsayed: Disappear

12) Dr. Hammad Ahmed Bhatti: Potpourri: Petals of the Past

13) Dr. Osama Regaah: The genius of Saeed Lootah, Features of my memories with the founder of the first Islamic bank in the world

14) Bright Tetteh Kwao: The Speed Selling Blueprint

15) Dr. Henrietta Newton Martin: INTERNATIONAL LAW OF THE SEA-A PRIMER [ Every Student's Easy -to -Read Handbook of the Sea]

16) Mohammed Ihaan Miraj: My book of wonders

17) Saad Ebrahim Abbas: The Adventures of Ali Bin Aar

18) Dr. Kamal Sabarna: Mind Over Money

About International Authors Association

The International Authors Association (IAA) is a global platform dedicated to connecting authors, fostering literary collaboration, and building a vibrant community of writers across genres and borders. Through networking opportunities, knowledge exchange, recognition programs, and international initiatives, IAA empowers authors to amplify their voices and contribute meaningfully to the global literary ecosystem.

About Wings Publication International

Wings Publication International is a globally recognised independent publishing house dedicated to discovering, nurturing, and promoting literary talent across the world. Through its commitment to editorial excellence, author empowerment, and ethical publishing practices, Wings Publication International continues to support writers in sharing their stories with a global audience.

The International Author Excellence Awards remain one of the flagship initiatives of the International Authors Association and Wings Publication International, dedicated to celebrating literary excellence and honouring authors whose works make a lasting impact on readers and society.

For more information, please visit: https://www.internationalauthorsassociation.com/

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