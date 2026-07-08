International Author Excellence Awards 2026 Honours Outstanding Authors in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

SMPL

Advertisement

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], July 8: The spirit of literature, creativity, and global storytelling took centre stage as the International Authors Association in association with Wings Publication International successfully hosted the International Author Excellence Awards 2026 at the prestigious Grand Millennium Hotel Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on 27 June 2026.

Advertisement

The event brought together accomplished authors, literary professionals, educators, publishing experts, and readers from different parts of the world to celebrate excellence in writing and recognise remarkable contributions to contemporary literature.

Advertisement

The International Author Excellence Awards 2026 was established to acknowledge authors whose works demonstrate exceptional creativity, originality, impact, and literary excellence. The awards attracted nominations from writers representing diverse cultures, backgrounds, and literary traditions, reflecting the growing global influence of storytelling.

Awards were presented across a broad range of categories, including fiction, non-fiction, poetry, memoirs, self-development, business writing, academic works, and children's literature. The event highlighted both emerging voices and established authors who continue to inspire readers through meaningful narratives and thought-provoking ideas.

Advertisement

Every submission underwent a comprehensive review process conducted by a distinguished panel of jurors comprising respected authors, literary mentors, publishing professionals, and industry leaders. Entries were evaluated based on literary quality, originality, storytelling effectiveness, thematic depth, reader engagement, and overall contribution to the literary landscape.

The jury panel for the International Author Excellence Awards 2026 included:

- Dr. Kailash Pinjani - Acclaimed #1 Amazon bestselling author of 7 Books, renowned business success mentor, and angel investor.

- Dr. Deepak Parbat - #1 Amazon bestselling author of 5 Books, author success coach, and co-founder of Superfast Author.

- Mr. Murali Sundaram - Internationally recognised Happyness Coach, author of 8 books, and founder of TLC International.

- Ms. Manika Singh- CEO of Wings Publication International, Founder International Author Association and Literary Director of the Awards.

The ceremony featured engaging author interactions, literary discussions, networking opportunities, book showcases, and award presentations that celebrated the achievements of writers from around the world.

The gathering fostered meaningful connections among authors and industry professionals while encouraging collaboration within the global literary community.

Award recipients represented a rich diversity of voices and perspectives, reinforcing the idea that stories have the unique ability to bridge cultures, inspire change, and create lasting impact.

1) Vanessa Chan: The Storm We Made

2) Irene Ng: S. Rajaratnam, The Authorised Biography, Volume Two: The Lion's Roar

3) Guan Hin Tay: Collide: Embracing Conflict To Boost Creativity

4) Parmy Olson: Supremacy

5) Per Wimmer: The Sky Is No Limit

6) Lillian Too: The Complete Illustrated Guide To Feng Shui

7) Amy Tan: Revisiting The Depths: Overcoming Fear And Finding Peace

8) Dinesh Singh: Asia Sales Mastery: Unlocking Business Success In The East

9) Sreekumar Maranghat Sambhu: The Grammar Of Stillness

10) Dr Goh Hock Lai: Golf Is Easy

11) Datin S Kavery Subramaniam: Inner Change, Outer Result ( A Real-World Guide To Master The Law Of Attraction From The Inside Out)

12) Melissa Annette D'cruz: Red Strings: The Key

13) Dr. Tan Kok Siang: Unveiling The Secrets Behind Death: A Journey To The Soul's Eternal Home

14) Bhavesh Chauhan: Don't Snooze Your Potential

15) Dr Preeti Pandit: A Friend in Me Emotion Less Relationship

16) Sabira Kaur Miranhshah: The Wilted Prose

17) Kathirina Susanna Tati: Kumpulan Cerpen "Tujuh Pintu"

18) Azman Sulaiman: Uncommon Leadership Playbook

19) Shanalisa Chin: Heaven Is My Dream

20) Patricia Gorgeous: Debunk That Quote: 5 Reasons Why You Should Be Alive

21) Abhay Gopinath: Bengali Babu

22) Priya Parul: Footprints And Echoes

23) Sathiavathy Pakiam Gunaratnam (Pichui): Crimson Red: Unconditional Love

24) Adeliya Rahini And Lata Arumugam: Adel And The Dino Surprise

25) Dr Syed Ibrahim B Haja Mohideen (Hon): Rhythm Of Life, A Pioneering Journey In Singapore's Percussive Arts

26) Hitesh R Bhatnagar: Think Like A Banker & Act Like A Husband - A Road Map To Forward Thinking

27) Dhritika Baishnab: Burning Hearts

About International Authors Association

The International Authors Association (IAA) is a global platform dedicated to connecting authors, fostering literary collaboration, and building a vibrant community of writers across genres and borders. Through networking opportunities, knowledge exchange, recognition programs, and international initiatives, IAA empowers authors to amplify their voices and contribute meaningfully to the global literary ecosystem.

About Wings Publication International

Wings Publication International is a globally recognised independent publishing house committed to empowering authors and promoting literary excellence worldwide. Through professional publishing services, editorial guidance, and international literary initiatives, the organisation supports writers in bringing impactful stories to readers across the globe.

The International Author Excellence Awards is one of its flagship initiatives, dedicated to celebrating exceptional authors and recognising literary works that inspire, educate, and leave a lasting influence on society.

https://www.internationalauthorsassociation.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)