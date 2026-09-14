International Conclave 2026 Strengthens Maharashtra, India–UK Ties; Shri Eknath Shinde Honoured with Statesmanship Award in London

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New Delhi [India], September 14: The International Conclave 2026 – Maharashtra, India–UK Dialogue was held in London on 10 September 2026. The International Conclave now in its nineth edition, is a global platform dedicated to bringing together political leaders, policymakers, business leaders, investors, professionals and community representatives to encourage meaningful dialogue, international cooperation and strategic partnerships.

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Over successive editions, the Conclave has sought to strengthen connections between India and the international community, creating opportunities for engagement across leadership, investment, economic development, innovation and cultural exchange. The International Conclave 2026 – Maharashtra, India–UK Dialogue continues this journey by fostering stronger and more enduring ties between Maharashtra, India and the United Kingdom.

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The Conclave was honoured by the presence of Hon’ble Shri Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, as the Chief Guest. The conclave provided an important platform for dialogue on leadership, investment, development and international cooperation, with a particular focus on strengthening economic, business and institutional engagement between Maharashtra, India and the United Kingdom. The participation of parliamentarians, business leaders and senior representatives from diverse sectors encouraged a meaningful exchange of ideas and of opportunities for long-term collaboration.

The Conclave also saw broad cross-party participation from the United Kingdom, reflecting the inclusive nature of the dialogue and a shared interest in strengthening India–UK engagement. Their presence further reinforced the Conclave’s objective of building stronger political, economic, business and institutional connections between Maharashtra, India and the United Kingdom.

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A significant moment of the Conclave was the presentation of the Statesmanship Award for Transformative Leadership to Hon’ble Shri Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra. The honour recognised his leadership, distinguished public service and significant contribution to Maharashtra’s development, infrastructure and economic progress. During his tenure as Chief Minister, Maharashtra witnessed significant momentum across major infrastructure projects, including the Mumbai–Nagpur Samruddhi Mahamarg, Atal Setu and Mumbai Coastal Road, alongside the continued expansion of Mumbai’s metropolitan transport infrastructure. The 21.8-kilometre Atal Setu, developed at a cost of more than ₹17,840 crore, stands among the landmark connectivity projects of this period, while large-scale, multi-crore development works were reported to be underway across Maharashtra. His government also actively pursued international investment, with MoUs worth approximately ₹1.36 lakh crore announced following Maharashtra’s engagement at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Alongside infrastructure and investment, his leadership placed significant emphasis on people-centric governance and the direct delivery of welfare benefits. The Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana reached more than 2.3 crore women beneficiaries, supported through large-scale direct financial assistance, with over ₹30,000 crore in funds disbursed through Direct Benefit Transfers. Through the Shasan Aplya Dari initiative, government schemes and services were taken closer to citizens, with more than 1.5 crore beneficiaries reached through the programme and a broader ambition of extending the benefits of government schemes to 5 crore citizens.

His progression from being a son of a farmer with humble beginnings to representing Maharashtra on international platforms such as Davos reflects an extraordinary journey in democratic public life. The award therefore recognises not merely the offices he has held, but a leadership journey characterised by grassroots connection, infrastructure-led development, investment promotion, welfare delivery and the ambition to position Maharashtra prominently within India’s growth story and on the global economic stage.

Ahead of the presentation of the award, Lord Rami Ranger said, “The Statesmanship Award for Transformative Leadership recognises exceptional political leadership, visionary governance and distinguished public service. The World Leadership Forum is proud to confer this honour upon Hon’ble Shri Eknath Shinde ji in recognition of his exemplary leadership and significant contribution to Maharashtra’s development, infrastructure and economic progress.”

Accepting the felicitation, Shri Eknath Shinde ji said, “I accept it with deep gratitude and humility. This recognition does not belong to me alone. It belongs to the hardworking and resilient people of Maharashtra. The UK may be thousands of miles away from Maharashtra, but our shared values and vision bring us close.”

Highlighting Maharashtra’s progress, he added, “We are working as one team to take Maharashtra to new heights.”

During his address, outlined Maharashtra’s rapidly expanding infrastructure and the opportunities it offers for international investment, highlighting major developments including Atal Setu, Samruddhi Expressway, Navi Mumbai International Airport and Vadhvan Port.

He invited UK businesses and investors to participate in Maharashtra’s next phase of growth, particularly across technology, green energy, infrastructure, fintech and skill development, and set out the vision of “Design in London and Manufacture in Maharashtra.”

Baroness Nargund said, “Maharashtra has demonstrated a strong commitment to development and progress. Shri Eknath Shinde ji’s focus on creating opportunities for people and strengthening the state’s future is commendable. Empowering women and investing in education will further strengthen Maharashtra’s journey towards inclusive growth.”

Lord Krish said, “Maharashtra’s ambition, enterprise and pace of transformation make it an important partner for the United Kingdom. Shri Eknath Shinde ji’s leadership has helped advance a strong vision for growth and development. There is tremendous potential to deepen Maharashtra, India-UK cooperation through investment, innovation and shared expertise.”

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Nachiket Joshi, Founder of the World Leadership Forum, said:

“Under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji and the national vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, India has emerged with renewed confidence on the global stage, strengthening its position as a major economic power and an increasingly influential voice in world affairs. At a time when many economies across the world continue to face significant challenges, India has demonstrated strong economic resilience and sustained growth, reinforcing its position among the world’s fastest-growing major economies.

Within this national growth story, Maharashtra plays a pivotal role as one of India’s largest and most dynamic state economies, with its strength in financial services, industry, manufacturing, infrastructure, technology and investment making a significant contribution to India’s economic progress. Under this broader national vision, Hon’ble Shri Eknath Shinde Ji, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, has demonstrated transformative and people-centric leadership, with a strong emphasis on infrastructure development, investment, connectivity and public welfare. His leadership reflects the ambition of a Maharashtra that contributes not only to the State’s prosperity but also to Prime Minister Modi Ji’s larger vision of a developed India—an India that grows with confidence, competes globally and stands tall among the world’s leading economies.

He noted that the presentation marked the inaugural Statesmanship Award for Transformative Leadership presented by the World Leadership Forum (WLF). The award forms part of WLF’s wider vision to recognise distinguished leaders from across the world for exceptional leadership, dedicated public service and transformative contributions to society.

Through this initiative, WLF aims to build a global platform celebrating leaders whose vision, leadership and commitment have delivered meaningful and lasting impact for the communities they serve. The inaugural honour being conferred upon Hon’ble Shri Eknath Shinde Ji recognised his journey of public service, his focus on transformative development and infrastructure, and his contribution to advancing Maharashtra’s growth within the broader national vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.”

The Conclave was further enriched by the participation of Shri Milind Deora, Member of Parliament, India, recognised for his experience in public policy and urban governance, and for promoting stronger engagement between government, industry and the global business community. In his remarks, Shri Deora highlighted the importance of deeper India–UK engagement and the opportunities for Mumbai and London, two leading global financial centres, to strengthen cooperation, investment and business connections.

Commenting on the initiative Dr. Amol Shinde, Private Secretary to the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, who coordinated the programme from the Deputy Chief Minister’s Office, said: “International Conclave 2026 was an important platform to showcase Maharashtra’s growth story and global ambitions. Under the leadership of Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister Shri Eknath Shinde Ji, we brought together political leaders, parliamentarians, business leaders and the Indian diaspora to strengthen Maharashtra–UK partnerships. I am honoured to have coordinated the programme from the Deputy Chief Minister’s Office. The message from London is clear—Maharashtra is ready to partner with the world.”

The Conclave also witnessed a special international interaction, with Lord Uday Nagaraju, accompanied by Hon. Eng. Asiimwe Jonard, a Minister from Uganda, joining the distinguished gathering. Their presence further strengthened the international character of the Conclave and reflected its broader commitment to fostering global dialogue, goodwill and international engagement.

The International Conclave 2026 – Maharashtra, India–UK Dialogue was held in a Committee Room at the House of Commons, UK Parliament, and was jointly organised by the Indo-European Business Forum (IEBF), World Leadership Forum (WLF), Bharat in UK and the Ram Sita Trust, bringing together their collective efforts to deliver the international programme.

The Conclave also recognised the contribution of those who worked behind the scenes to make the programme a success. Shri Vinayak Patrudkar, OSD, and Dr Amol Shinde, Private Secretary to the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, were felicitated for their valuable coordination and support, alongside Vijay Goel, Founder of the Indo-European Business Forum, Sushobh Venugopalan, Founder of Bharat in UK and the Ram Sita Trust, and other team members whose collective effort, commitment and collaboration were instrumental in bringing the International Conclave 2026 together.

The International Conclave 2026 reflects the organisers’ continuing commitment to promoting leadership, international dialogue, business and investment engagement, and meaningful global cooperation, while strengthening connections between Maharashtra, India and the United Kingdom.

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