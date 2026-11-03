International Hardware Fair India 2026 Concludes with 140+ Exhibitors and Participants from 30+ Countries

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], November 3: The fourth edition of International Hardware Fair India 2026, powered by EISENWARENMESSE, concluded successfully today at Hall 2 & 3, Bharat Mandapam (Pragati Maidan), New Delhi. Organised by Koelnmesse Pvt. Ltd., the three-day exhibition provided a meeting point for manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, dealers, retailers, buyers and sourcing professionals from India and international markets, showcasing products and developments across the Hardware & Tools industry.

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The exhibition featured 140+ exhibitors, including 105 domestic and 36 international exhibitors, across 8,100 sqm of exhibition space. It welcomed 8,000+ attendees, with participation from more than 30 countries, reinforcing its role as a platform for the Indian and international Hardware & Tools industry.

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Inaugurated by Industry and Trade Leaders

The exhibition was inaugurated in the presence of distinguished representatives from government, trade associations and the industry, including:

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- Shri Maneesh Kumar Gupta, Deputy Chairman, Uttar Pradesh Vyapari Kalyan Board,

- Government of Uttar Pradesh (Minister of State Rank)

- Shri S. C. Ralhan, President, Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO)

- Shri Ashwani Kumar, Immediate Past President, FIEO

- Dr. Sumit Chhabra, Chairperson, Buying Agents Association (BAA)

- Milind Dixit, Managing Director – India & SAARC, Koelnmesse Pvt. Ltd.

Their presence highlighted the importance of industry collaboration, trade engagement and business development for the Hardware & Tools sector.

A Platform for Hardware & Tools Businesses

International Hardware Fair India 2026 brought together companies across a broad range of product segments, including hand tools, power tools, furniture hardware, garden tools, safety equipment, fasteners and other related products.

The exhibition enabled industry professionals to discover products, meet manufacturers and suppliers, assess market offerings and engage with potential business partners. Participation from international markets, including the UAE, Nepal, Sri Lanka, the United Kingdom, Argentina, the United States, Brazil, China and Saudi Arabia, further underlined the event’s international reach.

Innovation Zone Celebrates Industry Excellence

The Innovation Zone added another dimension to the exhibition by recognising companies for their achievements in the Hardware & Tools sector. The Innovation Zone Awards recognised Saikan International as the Winner, followed by Broachcutter Drilling Machines Pvt. Ltd. as the First Runner-Up and MARSROVER INGOT PRIVATE LIMITED as the Second Runner-Up. The initiative highlighted the importance of innovation and encouraged industry participants to showcase their capabilities and contributions to the sector.

Industry Perspectives: Exhibitor and Visitor Experiences

“We are very happy to see International Hardware Fair taking place in India. As an export-oriented company based in Jalandhar, we see this exhibition as a significant boost to the vision of ‘Make in India’. It is encouraging to see international buyers, including those who have traditionally focused on China, exploring opportunities in India. The exhibition is well organised and provides a dedicated platform for the hardware and hand tools industry, similar to the show we have been attending in Germany.” - Ashwani Kumar, Partner, Victor Forgings.

“This is my first visit to India, and I came to explore sourcing opportunities with Indian manufacturers. International Hardware Fair India 2026 has made a very positive first impression. The exhibition is professional and well organised, and the exhibitors are keen to discuss business opportunities. I see strong potential for sourcing across DIY, semi-professional and professional product categories, with attractive pricing compared with China and Taiwan. I believe there are good opportunities to develop business relationships with Indian manufacturers.”- Gary Stephens, Director, Outlaw Tools Ltd.

Leadership Perspective

“International Hardware Fair India 2026 brought together manufacturers, suppliers and buyers from India and international markets, creating opportunities for meaningful business interactions and industry engagement. We are pleased to have provided a platform where businesses could showcase their capabilities, build new connections and explore future opportunities. Initiatives such as the Innovation Zone highlighted the importance of innovation in the Hardware & Tools industry. We thank all our exhibitors, visitors, partners and industry associates for their participation and look forward to building on this momentum in the next edition.”- Mr. Milind Dixit, Managing Director – India & SAARC, Koelnmesse India

Looking Ahead to 2027

Building on the participation and engagement of the 2026 edition, International Hardware Fair India will return from 23–25 October 2027 at Bharat Mandapam (Pragati Maidan), New Delhi. The next edition will continue to provide a dedicated platform for the Hardware & Tools industry to present products, engage with buyers and strengthen business relationships.

About the Organisers

Koelnmesse – industry trade fairs for the hardware sector: As a premier international trade fair organiser, Koelnmesse is the global market leader for events in the tools and hardware sector. Cologne is home to the EISENWARENMESSE – INTERNATIONAL HARDWARE FAIR, the world’s leading trade fair for the industry. Asia-Pacific Sourcing, the largest sourcing platform outside Asia, also showcases its products there. In addition, Koelnmesse is expanding its international portfolio in key markets – the China International Hardware Show in Shanghai, International Hardware Fair Italy in Bergamo, International Hardware Fair India in New Delhi and International Hardware Fair Colombia in Bogotá are tailored events and leading regional trade fairs with international participation. In 2025, two new formats were launched in dynamic regions – International Hardware Fair Indonesia in Jakarta and International Hardware Fair Saudi Arabia in Riyadh. As part of the ongoing development of its hardware portfolio in strategically relevant growth markets, Koelnmesse has also added the Central Asia International Hardware Expo to its event programme, with the first edition scheduled for November 2026 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Upcoming International Hardware Fairs Worldwide:

International Hardware Fair Colombia, Bogotá, Colombia, 5.11.–7.11. 2026

Central Asia International Hardware Expo, Tashkent, Uzbekistan, 24.11. - 26.11.2026

Asia-Pacific Sourcing, Cologne, Germany, 09.03. - 11.03.2027

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