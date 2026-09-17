International Hardware Fair India 2026 to Bring the Tools and Hardware Industry Together from 23–25 October in New Delhi

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New Delhi [India], September 17: The hardware industry is getting ready to come together at International Hardware Fair India (IHF India) 2026, powered by EISENWARENMESSE. The fourth edition of the event will take place from 23–25 October 2026 at Bharat Mandapam (Pragati Maidan), New Delhi.

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Organised by Koelnmesse in association with the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), IHF India 2026 is expected to bring together 170+ exhibitors and more than 10,000 trade visitors, with participation from 30+ countries. The event will bring manufacturers, brands, distributors, retailers, importers, exporters and buyers together under one roof, creating opportunities to discover new products, connect with business partners and explore new markets.

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India's Tools and Hardware Market Offers Strong Growth Potential

India's hand and power tools industry has a growing opportunity in the global market. According to a 2025 report by NITI Aayog, the global trade market for hand and power tools is worth around US$100 billion and is expected to reach around US$190 billion by 2035.

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The report also estimates that India currently exports around US$600 million worth of hand tools and US$425–470 million worth of power tools. It identifies a potential opportunity for India to generate more than US$25 billion in additional exports over the next 10 years by increasing its presence in the global market.

This growth opportunity makes platforms such as IHF India important for Indian manufacturers, international brands and buyers looking to explore new products, suppliers and markets.

A Wide Range of Hardware Solutions

IHF India 2026 will showcase products from across the tools and hardware industry, including hand tools, power tools, industrial hardware, safety equipment, fasteners, fittings and building materials.

Leading companies such as Best One Tools Pvt. Ltd., Birla Precision Technologies Limited, Dee Neers Tools Limited, DN Safety Products Pvt. Ltd., Gardex India Pvt Ltd, H.R. International, India International House Ltd, JK Maini Precision Technology Limited, Jhalani Forge Pvt. Ltd., Pilot Pneumatics Pvt. Ltd., Proxima Steel Forge Pvt. Ltd., Shiv Forgings (BAUM), Taparia Tools Ltd., Varindera Tools Pvt. Ltd., Victor Forgings, Vidhi Exports, Vishal Tools & Forgings Pvt. Ltd., Electrospark, Dayton Tools, Mech Choice Tools and RL Jain Power Tools LLP are set to participate in the 2026 edition.

Visitors will be able to discover products from different brands, meet manufacturers and suppliers, compare products and explore new sourcing opportunities.

Bringing Global Buyers and Suppliers Together

A key highlight of IHF India 2026 will be the Reverse Buyer-Seller Meet (RBSM), organised with the support of Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), bringing 120 Hosted Buyers to the event.

The programme will facilitate direct meetings between international buyers and Indian manufacturers and suppliers, creating opportunities to showcase products, understand buyer requirements and explore new export markets.

A Key Meeting Point for the Hardware Industry

“With India's tools and hardware industry looking to expand both within the country and in international markets, IHF India 2026 will provide a place for the industry to meet, learn about new products and build global business connections. The event will also give Indian manufacturers an opportunity to showcase their products to buyers, while international companies can explore the most innovative solutions” - Mr. Milind Dixit, Managing Director, Koelnmesse India

With 170+ exhibitors, more than 10,000 expected trade visitors and participation from 30+ countries, International Hardware Fair India 2026 is set to bring together a wide cross-section of the tools and hardware industry.

The event will take place from 23-25 October 2026 at Bharat Mandapam (Pragati Maidan), New Delhi.

About the Organisers

Koelnmesse – industry trade fairs for the hardware sector: Koelnmesse is a leading international trade fair organiser with a strong global portfolio in the tools and hardware sector. Its flagship event, EISENWARENMESSE – International Hardware Fair in Cologne, Germany, is one of the world's leading trade fairs for the hardware industry.

Koelnmesse's international hardware portfolio also includes events in key markets such as Italy, China, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Colombia and Central Asia creating platforms that connect regional markets with the global hardware industry.

Note for Editorial Offices

International Hardware Fair India photos are available in our image database on the Internet at www.hardwarefair-india.com in the “Press” section in Media gallery.

hardwarefair-india.com/image-database.php

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