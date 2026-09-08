International Innovation Challenge IIC 3.0 Inaugurated at Manipal University Jaipur

259 teams with over 900 participants from 15 states, 70+ institutions and international team from Italy joined 36-hour innovation challenge Jaipur, Rajasthan, India (NewsVoir) Manipal University Jaipur (MUJ), in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture, Government of Rajasthan, inaugurated the International Innovation Challenge (IIC) 3.0, a 36-hour innovation and entrepreneurship challenge aimed at encouraging young innovators to develop technology-driven solutions to pressing societal and industry challenges.

IIC 3.0- Chief Guest Mr Virendra Chaudhary was felicitated by Dr. Amit Soni, Registrar, Manipal University Jaipur Organised by the Department of IoT & Intelligent Systems, AIC-MUJ, E-Cell MUJ and DoIC-MUJ, the challenge is co-powered by Unstop, mlHealth 360 Pvt. Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Pvt. Ltd., MongoDB, InterviewBuddy, Internshala and Code Crafters, with ICAR, Mysore as a partner.

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The inaugural ceremony brought together university leadership, industry experts, mentors, partners and participating teams. The session was graced by Prof. Amit Soni, Registrar, MUJ, Prof. Vijaypal Singh Dhaka, Dean, IQAC, MUJ and Convenor, IIC 3.0 and Shri Virendra Choudhary, Director, 1st India News as the Chief Guest.

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Prof. Amit Soni, Registrar welcomed the guests and participants from across the country and introduced the rich legacy of Manipal University Jaipur.

The Chief Guest Shri Virendra Choudhary, Director, First India News, who opened the problem statement for IIC 3.0. Addressing the participants, Shri Choudhary emphasised the need to build a robust and future-ready agricultural ecosystem and encouraged young innovators to explore entrepreneurship and technology-led solutions in the agriculture sector.

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Dr. Geeta Rani, HoD, IoT & Intelligent Systems and Program Chair, IIC 3.0, welcomed the mentors, partners and participating teams and outlined the journey ahead for the 36-hour challenge. Dr. G. L. Saini proposed the vote of thanks, acknowledging the contribution of dignitaries, mentors, partners, volunteers, participants and the organising team.

The third edition has witnessed an impressive response, with 259 teams comprising more than 900 registered students participating in the first round out of these, 154 teams are from MUJ and 105 teams are from institutions outside the university, representing 15 states and more than 70 universities and colleges across India and globe. The participating institutions include premier institutes such as IIT Bombay, IIT Jodhpur and NIT Lucknow. The challenge has also attracted an international team from Italy, adding a global dimension to the competition.

The participating teams are working on solutions across 10 critical themes, including EdTech, HealthTech, FinTech, AgriTech, Cybersecurity, Women and Child Safety, Aerotech and Aerospace Innovation, Transportation and Mobility, and Smart Cities and Urban Development.

Building on the success of IIC 2.0, organised last year, IIC 3.0 has been expanded into a comprehensive innovation platform combining a 36-hour hackathon and expert-led panel discussions.

The challenge is supported by an experienced panel of mentors and judges, including Mr. Ankit Jha, Founder, Awarno Technologies; Ms. Swati Bansal, SDE, Amazon; Ms. Nandini Sharma, Founder, Aparajita Foundation; and Mr. Prince Yadav, SDE, GreyOrange, Dr Ester Zumpano, University of Calabria, Italy; Dr Eugenio Vocaturo, CNR-Nanotec, Italy, Dr Haiming Liu, Southampton University, UK. The discussions will explore contemporary issues and opportunities around artificial intelligence, industry requirements and career planning, innovation and entrepreneurship, higher education, and global opportunities, providing participants with perspectives beyond the competition itself.

The competition offers attractive rewards to recognise innovative ideas and promising solutions. The first prize carries a cash award of Rs. 1 lakh, the second prize Rs. 75,000 and the third prize Rs. 50,000. In addition, participants will receive goodies and opportunities for paid internships, providing them with avenues to further develop their skills and connect with industry.

With participation from across India and an international team, IIC 3.0 represents MUJ’s continued efforts to create a vibrant ecosystem for innovation, entrepreneurship, interdisciplinary collaboration and sustainable development. The 36-hour challenge provides young innovators with a platform to transform ideas into solutions while engaging with mentors, industry leaders and peers from diverse academic and professional backgrounds.

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