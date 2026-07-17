International Lawyer and Acclaimed Author Harihara Arun Somasankar G. Launches His New Inspirational Novel I Finally Found God

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Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 17: International lawyer, legal scholar, and acclaimed author Harihara Arun Somasankar G has officially launched his latest literary work, "I Finally Found God". The inspirational novel is a profound work of literary fiction that explores faith, resilience, self-discovery, forgiveness, and the timeless search for life's true purpose. More than a story about spirituality, the book presents a universal human journey that resonates with readers across cultures, beliefs, and generations.

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Released at a time when many people are seeking meaning amid uncertainty and personal challenges, "I Finally Found God" invites readers to look inward rather than outward. Through a deeply moving narrative, the novel illustrates how life's greatest struggles often become the very experiences that shape character, strengthen resilience, and inspire lasting transformation.

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Rather than defining God through religious doctrine or theological perspectives, the novel offers an emotionally engaging story that encourages readers to reflect on their own experiences of hope, loss, healing, forgiveness, and inner peace. Through compelling characters and heartfelt storytelling, the book demonstrates that faith is often discovered not in certainty, but in the courage to persevere through life's challenges.

Speaking about the book, Harihara Arun Somasankar G said:

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"Writing I Finally Found God has been one of the most meaningful journeys of my life. This book is not about preaching religion or providing answers it is about exploring the questions that arise when life tests our faith, strength, and understanding of ourselves. My hope is that every reader discovers something deeply personal within these pages and comes away with renewed hope, purpose, and courage."

The novel explores universal themes including emotional healing, perseverance, compassion, acceptance, and the enduring strength of the human spirit. It encourages readers to view adversity as an opportunity for personal growth and reminds them that even the darkest moments can illuminate the path toward inner peace.

Known for his distinguished legal career, Harihara Arun Somasankar G has earned recognition as an accomplished international lawyer with extensive experience in criminal law, constitutional law, civil litigation, and public law. He has represented numerous public institutions before various judicial forums and previously served as Government Advocate (Prosecutor) for the State of Tamil Nadu, where he handled complex criminal prosecutions, offences against the State, and several high-profile public interest cases. His work in international criminal law and constitutional jurisprudence has further established his reputation within the legal fraternity.

Academically, he graduated from the prestigious ILS Law College, Pune, and later pursued advanced legal studies through programmes associated with globally renowned institutions including Stanford University, the University of Oxford, and Cardiff University, where he served as a Students' Union Representative.

Alongside his legal achievements, Harihara Arun Somasankar G has built an impressive literary career by blending legal insight with compelling storytelling. His earlier works, including "Earthman: The Defender of the World", "My Little Princess", and "Finally Us", showcase his versatility in exploring themes of adventure, relationships, philosophy, and human emotions.

With "I Finally Found God", the author takes readers on an even deeper emotional and philosophical journey. Through graceful prose and thought-provoking storytelling, the novel encourages compassion, forgiveness, and self-awareness while offering hope to those navigating life's uncertainties.

The book is expected to appeal to readers of literary fiction, inspirational literature, philosophical novels, spirituality, and contemporary fiction. With its emotional depth and timeless message, "I Finally Found God" promises to leave a lasting impression on readers seeking meaningful and transformative stories.

The successful launch of "I Finally Found God" marks another significant milestone in Harihara Arun Somasankar G's literary journey, reinforcing his commitment to making meaningful contributions to both the legal and literary worlds.

Buy Book: https://amzn.in/d/0fTas0jG

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