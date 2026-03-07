PNN

New Delhi [India], March 7: International Women's Day 2026 is a powerful reminder of the remarkable contributions women continue to make across industries, communities, and global conversations. From entrepreneurship and healthcare to technology and social impact, women leaders today are not only breaking barriers but also redefining the way businesses and institutions grow and innovate. Their journeys reflect resilience, vision, and the courage to challenge conventional paths while creating meaningful change. As the world celebrates the achievements of women this year, we highlight inspiring leaders who are driving progress, building impactful enterprises, and shaping a more inclusive and forward-looking future through their ideas, leadership, and commitment to transformation.

1. Asma Kahali, Co-Founder, Rimbaa Oak Global Pte Ltd

Asma Kahali is a Singapore-based entrepreneur and international business consultant who has steadily built her presence across global trade, strategic advisory, and cross-border enterprise development. She is the Co-Founder of Rimbaa Oak Global Pte Ltd and a consultant to Rimbaa Rayaa World Solutions Pte Ltd, working closely with partners across Asia and other emerging markets to facilitate complex business collaborations and investment opportunities.

Beyond her commercial engagements, Asma is actively involved in platforms that promote dialogue, leadership, and economic participation for women. She serves as Convenor of the BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry - Women Empowerment vertical, contributing to initiatives that encourage women entrepreneurs to participate in global commerce.

Known for her pragmatic outlook and international perspective, Asma represents a new generation of Indian-origin business leaders navigating an increasingly interconnected world, combining entrepreneurial vision, cross-border expertise, and commitment to empowering women in business.

2. Dr. Richa Singh, Founder Director, Urvara Fertility Centre

In today's evolving world, women leaders are not only breaking barriers but also building institutions that shape the future of healthcare and society. One such inspiring name is Dr. Richa Singh, a dynamic IVF specialist and Founder Director of Urvara Fertility Centre, who has transformed fertility care in Uttar Pradesh through her vision, expertise, and entrepreneurial spirit.

With years of dedicated experience in Delhi and associations with Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Medicover Fertility, and Max Healthcare, Dr. Singh developed strong expertise in advanced reproductive medicine. Working in technologically advanced and highly competitive environments refined her clinical skills and strengthened her commitment to evidence-based fertility treatments. However, her vision extended beyond personal success--she aspired to bring metropolitan-level IVF services to her home state and make advanced fertility care accessible to couples in Lucknow.

In 2020, she established Urvara Fertility Centre in Gomti Nagar, creating a facility equipped with modern IVF laboratories and advanced technologies such as PGT, ERA, ovarian and endometrial rejuvenation through PRP treatments, embryo glue, microfluidic techniques, and many more. Her key focus has been on achieving successful outcomes with self-gamete cycles, delivering excellent success rates and helping thousands of women embrace the joy of motherhood.

Her journey did not stop there. Within just two years, driven by growing patient trust and clinical success, she expanded with another centre in Aliganj, Lucknow, reflecting her leadership, perseverance, and commitment to providing advanced fertility care to countless families.

3. Dr. Manu Singh Walia, MD Dermatology, Founder & Chief Dermatologist, The Derma House, Mumbai

Dr. Manu Walia represents a new generation of women leaders in medicine--those who balance clinical excellence with entrepreneurial vision, and ambition with unwavering values. With over a decade of experience, she is regarded as one of the leading dermatologists in Mumbai, known for her ethical practice and deeply patient-centric approach.

As the founder of The Derma House, Dr. Walia has built more than a dermatology clinic; she has created a purpose-driven medical brand rooted in science, trust, and long-term skin health. An alumna of Manipal University and JSS Medical College, her strong academic foundation continues to guide every clinical decision.

What sets her apart is her ability to lead and scale responsibly--curating a highly credible medical team that mirrors her commitment to evidence-based dermatology. This International Women's Day, her journey stands as a powerful example of leadership built on knowledge, trust, and purpose-driven entrepreneurship.

4. Dr. Megha Tomar, Founder, myCheckUp

Dr. Megha Tomar is a dedicated and skilled dental surgeon committed to precision, patient care, and advancing oral health through expertise, compassion, and clinical excellence. Her professional journey is built on a strong foundation of clinical training, research involvement, and diverse hands-on experience. With a master's degree and a deep passion for improving patient outcomes, her career has been shaped by exposure to both government and large-scale private healthcare systems.

Her formative years at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, New Delhi, and training at Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital provided extensive experience in managing complex cases, strengthening diagnostic judgment, and handling diverse patient profiles with confidence. Experience within a large private dental healthcare network further enhanced her clinical versatility, patient communication, and understanding of structured healthcare delivery and quality protocols.

These experiences eventually inspired her entrepreneurial venture, myCheckUp, which brings reliable, high-quality, and hassle-free diagnostic services directly to homes. Built on accuracy, empathy, and patient comfort, myCheckUp aims to empower individuals to better understand their health, make informed decisions, and prioritize their wellbeing with greater convenience and confidence.

5. Dr. Nirali Patel, Founder, Smilecraft Dental Studio

Dr. Nirali Patel is redefining healthcare through visionary leadership. An alumna of Dharamsinh Desai University, Dr. Nirali Patel holds advanced Implantology certifications from MCODS, Manipal, and ICOI (USA), alongside a Digital Smile Designer certification from SPAIN. She is certified in Aesthetic Dentistry & Smile Designing.

As the founder of Smilecraft Dental Studio in Satellite, Ahmedabad, Dr. Nirali Patel proudly established Gujarat's first digital dental studio. This state-of-the-art clinic delivers unparalleled single-visit dentistry. By pioneering in-house CEREC CAD/CAM technology, Dr. Nirali Patel empowers busy individuals with flawless same-day crowns and advanced smile makeovers, having successfully served 4,000+ patients.

Balancing profound empathy with innovation, Dr. Nirali Patel ensures a highly patient-centric experience. This dedication earned prestigious accolades, including Oscar of Dentistry FAMDENT "Best Clinical Practice in India 2015" and "Woman of the Year" by prestigious DIVYA BHASKAR in 2020.

This International Women's Day, Dr. Nirali Patel stands as a brilliant inspiration, merging science with aesthetic mastery to transform modern dentistry.

6. Dr. Sujaya Banerjee, CEO, Capstone People Consulting (Mumbai, Singapore)

Dr. Sujaya Banerjee, CEO, Capstone People Consulting (Mumbai, Singapore), is a much-admired Global Expert Educator in the Leadership and Culture space. She influences leading organizations across the globe through Duke Corporate Education and is a post-Merger and Acquisition Integration Expert, redefining leadership, culture transformation, and the future of work for organizations worldwide.

In an era shaped by disruption, change, and evolving workforce aspirations, Dr. Sujaya stands out as one of Asia's most influential voices in Leadership and Culture Transformation and is a prominent Woman Leadership Thought Leader.

Dr. Banerjee has built a purpose-driven consulting powerhouse that partners with 200+ leading organizations globally, regularly manifests reviews of 5/5, and has an NPS of 100. Under her leadership, Capstone is a trusted name in progressive workplace culture, leadership capability-building, executive coaching, DEI, and high-performance transformation. Recognized by Forbes, Siliconindia, and as a Top 10 Woman to Follow, she continues to put people at the heart of transformation.

7. Rashi Khanna, Founder, CEO, Kyaa Matlab Network

In a media landscape often driven by algorithms and fleeting trends, Rashi Khanna, Founder and CEO of Kyaa Matlab Network, a premium podcast production house, is championing a more meaningful form of storytelling--podcasting. With over 30 years of experience and more than 5,000 podcasts produced, Rashi believes the medium has become a powerful tool for women to share their voices and shape their own narratives.

"Podcasting allows women to speak freely, without filters or gatekeepers," she says. Through her work, Rashi has created a platform where professionals, entrepreneurs, doctors, and changemakers can openly share their journeys, challenges, and insights.

For Rashi, podcasting is more than content creation--it is about building safe spaces for authentic conversations and meaningful connections. She continues to use the microphone as a tool for empowerment, encouraging women to tell their stories, own their voices, and inspire others globally.

8. Roopali Narang, Founder & CEO, Ara India

Founded by Roopali Narang, Ara India is a reflection of what happens when creativity meets conviction. As a women-led enterprise, the brand thrives on the quiet strength and artistic sensibility of women at every stage of production--from the first sketch to the final, precise finish.

Based in West Delhi, with a complete in-house manufacturing facility, Ara India has elevated the standards of everyday essentials. Their curated collection includes eco-friendly tote bags, vibrant poly-canvas prints, and refined lifestyle pieces like custom laptop sleeves and pouches.

What truly distinguishes the brand is its collaborative spirit. The team works closely with visionaries, offering thoughtful consultation on fabric textures and print nuances to ensure every product resonates with a client's identity. At its heart, Ara India serves as a bridge for dreamers and makers, transforming inspiration into products that are intentionally crafted to be cherished. This Women's Day, the brand celebrates the enduring influence of women who lead with insight.

9. Dr. Sandeep Talwar, Senior Consultant-Nova, Southened Fertility Clinic, New Delhi

Dr. Sandeep Talwar, a dedicated gynecologist, has been committed to improving women's health and empowering women through awareness, care, and compassion. With years of experience in obstetrics and gynecology, she believes that quality healthcare and education are the foundations of a healthier and stronger society.

Throughout her career, Dr. Talwar has worked closely with women from diverse backgrounds, helping them navigate critical stages of life--from adolescence to motherhood and beyond. She strongly advocates preventive healthcare, regular screenings, and open conversations about women's health issues that are often overlooked.

On the occasion of International Women's Day 2026, Dr. Talwar emphasizes that empowering women begins with ensuring their physical and emotional well-being. By promoting awareness and accessible healthcare, she continues to inspire women to take charge of their health, fostering a healthier future for themselves and the next generation

10. Dr. Shweta Singh, Founder and CEO, Ennoble IP

Dr. Shweta Singh is a pioneering serial entrepreneur, thought leader, author, philanthropist and change-maker in the domains of Intellectual Property (IP) management, innovation strategy, and business development. As the Founder and CEO of Ennoble IP, an award-winning techno-legal Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) firm, she has been instrumental in delivering end-to-end IP management solutions to corporates, research institutions, higher education institutions and innovators across the globe. Her leadership has positioned Ennoble IP as a trusted partner in protecting and commercializing groundbreaking ideas.

Beyond her entrepreneurial ventures, Dr. Singh serves as the Chairperson of the Council of Industrial Innovation & Researchers (CIIR) and Women Innovation Entrepreneurship Foundation (WIEF), a not-for-profit organization dedicated to empowering female-led startups and fostering a thriving ecosystem for women innovators & promoting Innovation.

Expanding her vision into the skincare wellness industry, she is also the visionary behind HACHI, a unique skincare brand that blends the ancient wisdom of Vedic traditions with cutting-edge modern science to create high-quality, effective formulations.

With her multi-faceted contributions, Dr. Shweta Singh continues to inspire and empower entrepreneurs, researchers and women innovators to transform ideas into impactful realities.

